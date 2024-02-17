Feb 18 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

BMW Hong Kong Derby hopeful Simply Maverick (Andrea Atzeni) securing a third victory from his last four starts on Jan 31. All three wins were recorded over 1,650m at Happy Valley.

Race 1 (1,800m)

6 Diamond Winner is in the right form to win this one. He has a powerful closing speed which could easily prove too much to hold out for this group. One to beat.

2 Fastpass can begin to show some form now in the bottom grade, especially over this sort of distance.

1 Starship Eighty has consistency on his side and is a two-time winner this term. He can race well once more.

9 Joyful Champion can mix his form but can roll forward in a bid to make all. Keep safe.

Race 2 (1,200m)

5 Chateauneuf has caught the eye in trials ahead of his debut. Zac Purton takes the ride and he appears forward enough to fire first-up.

7 Massive Talent was a tidy winner last start. He draws ideally and should find the right spot to mount a challenge.

9 Robot Knight was solid first-up when finishing fourth. He can build on that effort.

2 Super Highway gets a handy 5lb (2.3kg) taken off his back with the apprentice engaged. Keep safe.

Race 3 (1,400m)

11 Fruity Warrior picked up late last start and is capable of improving further following that effort. Worth a shout at odds.

7 Celtic Times is yet to win in Hong Kong, but is consistent and gets another chance with Purton engaged. 1 Unpresuming returns following a setback. He has previously done his best racing in this grade. He might need the run but is worth keeping safe.

8 Travel Golf is racing well without winning. Next in line.

Race 4 (1,200m)

6 Silver Destiny was solid on debut. One to beat in a tricky contest with little to no form on offer from several runners.

1 James Tak got on the board in style two runs back and he has continued to race well. He can fight out the finish.

8 Lucky Fionn is floating under the radar a touch. He can take another step forward.

11 Speedy Fortune can give this group something to catch. Do not discount.

Race 5 (1,650m)

7 Mission Bravo is a tough on-pacer and his best form holds him in very good stead. One they all must beat.

8 Lucky Banner is consistent in his spot. He loves the course and distance and will prove super-competitive. 1 Viva Hunter gets his shot with the strong booking of Purton a bonus, especially in this grade. He has the class edge.

4 Bear Slam is chasing back-to-back wins. Will be finishing hard and fast.

Race 6 (1,200m)

6 Speedy Smartie is in serious form and he rates as the one to beat under Purton, even in this tough contest.

1 Fast Buck has an ideal draw and can figure against this group.

12 Beat Hollow slots in light and has a soft draw. Should be hard to catch in front.

3 Diamond Flare can also press forward and gets his opportunity.

Race 7 (1,200m)

8 Victory Moments can improve second-up. He was solid first-up off a break and hopping on the dirt looks suitable. He is worth taking a chance on.

3 Smokey Bear is in superb form and he can continue to race well, albeit from the wide gate.

5 Baby Crystal is chasing back-to-back wins. He hops on the dirt which is an unknown, but his latest win was very encouraging. 7 Sky Forever is in good form. Has good draw and a powerful finish.

Race 8 (1,400m)

7 Find My Love races very well over the course and distance. Take a chance on him at odds as he is still climbing the handicap.

5 Gummy Gummy can continue to improve and gets a super chance.

11 Global Harmony is a serious talent and he can continue to step up. There is a concern on his gate manners, however, which could be his undoing.

2 Drombeg Banner is the likely leader and he may prove tough to catch.

Race 9 (1,800m)

7 Simply Maverick is a three-time winner from the last four starts. He has the scope to keep stepping up and he will need to do exactly that against this group. He is the one to beat.

4 Simple Hedge continues to race well and his consistency holds him in good stead.

3 Woodfire Bro is also in good form and he has drawn ideally. He should be able to save ground and take his chance.

1 The Best Peach steps down in grade and this should bring him into contention. He has got some solid form on the board and his class bolsters his chance.

Race 10 (1,650m)

12 Frantanck is closing in on a first win. He pairs favourably with Purton and this course and distance should see him prove hard to beat, especially from an inside gate.

4 So We Joy is after back-to-back wins. He brings the right form to this contest.

6 Fiery Diamond can mix his form but he is better than what he has shown of late. Expecting a form turnaround, especially from gate 5.

3 Adefill is next in line. He will be finishing hard from the rear of the field.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club