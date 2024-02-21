Feb 22 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,450m)

Most runners in the first race can improve. So the money could prove a good guide – respect especially (5) WILD AT WAR as well as (2) HAIR TRIGGER, (6) QUEEN OF FIRE and (4) SUNSET RIOT.

Race 2 (2,000m)

(1) SAY IT WITH ROSES is improving and should contest the finish.

(2) DARLING HARBOUR has not been far off and could threaten.

(6) ERUPT THE DAWN ran well first-up. Will know more about it.

(4) PERFORM never performed last time but should do better.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(2) POLICY OF TRUTH should give a good account of himself at his ninth attempt. The one to beat .

(10) MONTE BELLO is on the up and could turn it around with (3) BREATH OF MAGIC, who should not be far behind.

(1) TWO MILES WEST is improving. Can get into the reckoning.

(6) FOREST GOD can improve on his debut.

Watch gelded newcomer (9) MISHRAH.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(6) THING CALLED LOVE needed her last outing. Go close.

(5) ENCHANTING LADY has been costly to follow but she will not be far off again.

(7) WAITFORGREENLIGHT (claims 4kg) has disappointed but could challenge in this field.

(2) BREGARDT was well backed last time but failed to deliver.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(4) IN THE ETHER is running well and has the form to double up over this course and distance.

(7) RISKY BUSINESS could challenge if she finds cover early.

(3) SAHARA DAWN and stablemate (2) CUE THE REBEL are sure to come on in heaps.

(8) SMELTING could get away from them at this track.

(5) BOSSY BOOTS comes off a maiden win and could make the frame.

Race 6 (1,000m)

Stable companions (2) TIME FO ORCHIDS and (5) RAINBOW REWARD look the form runners but the latter comes off a break and could need it.

(7) KINSHIN SHA, (8) DREAMLAND and (9) ON CUE are in good shape and could fight out the trifecta money.

Race 7 (1,500m)

The 1kg difference should bring (6) GIMME THE FLAME and (5) CERULEAN DANCER together on their recent meeting and a match race is expected.

(7) VIVA DE JANEIRO should not be too far behind them.

Follow (2) ARCHIMIDES, (4) KING RAHUL, (9) GREEN SCEPTRE and (10) MANDALAY.

Race 8 (1,500m)

(1) NORDIC REBEL, relatively unknown (2) WALLED GARDEN, the consistent (3) WILLOW EXPRESS, (6) FAST DUTY (flew up late after a rest), (4) MITCH GOT HIS WISH (better than recent form), (5) SAGE KING (claims 4kg), (7) SAMTHEWISEMAN (doing better) and (9) COUNT YOUR CHANCES (running close-up) are all in it.