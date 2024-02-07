Feb 7 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) preview

The Frankie Lor-trained two-time winner Heroic Master is in the right vein of form to take the last race at Happy Valley on Feb 7. His last-start second was excellent and he will be ridden by the in-form Karis Teetan.

Race 1 (1,650m)

1 Stormtrouper is better than Class 5. He makes the dip to the bottom grade and shapes as the one they must beat, especially from gate 1.

6 Regency Happy Star has been competitive this term and should be able to break through for a first victory soon. The strong booking of champion jockey Zac Purton commands respect.

9 Brilliant Pioneer is better than his recent struggles suggest. Expect a bounce-back run with Karis Teetan up.

3 Young Horizon does not win out of turn but gets his shot dropping in grade.

Race 2 (2,200m)

8 Sharpen Bright brings the right form to this contest after placing last start at Sha Tin. Purton hops up and he gets his opportunity with the withdrawal of Mr Aladdin.

11 Happy Hero slots in light and has done well this campaign, returning a pair of wins for his new trainer.

1 Precise Express does his best racing in this grade and remains a huge contender.

2 Wonder Years has proven to be consistent – with a win, a second and a last-start fourth in his last three outings. Each-way chance.

Race 3 (1,650m)

3 Daily Trophy seldom runs a bad race and deserves a first success. He has the right draw and comes into this following a strong last-start fourth.

2 Superb Move’s last victory came in Class 5. Returning to that grade, he gets a super chance from pole position under the in-form Teetan.

7 Medic Elite is consistent and has a solid draw with Purton engaged for this contest.

6 Happy Jai Jai is a threat in this grade and the wide draw will prove to be his biggest challenge.

Race 4 (1,200m)

6 Super Joy N Fun makes his debut. He looks like he has his fair share of ability, following several sharp trials at Conghua. He is worth taking a chance at good odds.

11 Po On Way appears suited to racing at Happy Valley. He was superb in his only run at the course and is more than capable of repeating that performance.

3 Travel Golf has consistency on his side, even if he has yet to get his nose over the line in first place.

1 Beauty Infinity is a huge threat. His win two starts ago was impressive.

Race 5 (1,650m)

7 Kasa Papa has been knocking on the door all season. He can get a reward for consistency, especially from a soft draw, which should see him do next to no work throughout. The one to beat.

2 Dragon Star is a two-time winner this season. He should roll forward and, from there, get an excellent winning opportunity.

8 Reach Goal tends to improve as he gets out over further. However, his first-up effort over the mile was impressive.

10 Sturdy Ruby has yet to win. Purton hops up and he deserves respect.

Race 6 (1,200m)

12 Dan Attack continues to progress and his latest effort was sound. He is expected to take another step forward following that run, especially under no weight with a familiar rider, Antoine Hamelin, guiding him.

2 Happy Fat Cat is expected to offset the wide draw in a bid to lead. He will take reeling in from there, just as he has done previously.

11 Super Eagle has placed in each of his past five starts. He will be rewarded soon enough.

1 Dream Pursuer finally got on the board last start. Next best.

Race 7 (1,650m)

5 All Beauty is closing in on another win. He has been superb all season and should be hard to topple.

8 Aestheticism has already scored twice this season. Although he has struggled in this grade in his last two starts, he cannot be ruled out.

7 Sixth Generation does his best racing at Happy Valley and can improve with a switch of courses.

3 Tourbillon Prince has an ideal draw, one that should give him a great shout.

Race 8 (1,200m)

1 Capital Delight seems to have several rating points in hand. He is a two-time winner in the grade already this season and does have a bit of a class edge over this group.

4 Watch Buddy is one of a few in superb form. He has won a third of his races in Hong Kong and the inside gate has him favoured.

5 Healthy Healthy has three wins from five starts this season. His record speaks for itself.

7 Leedox makes his debut with Purton up. His latest trial was eye-catching.

Race 9 (1,200m)

2 Heroic Master is very consistent and his last-start second was excellent. Teetan knows the horse well and his mount is in the right vein of form to post another win.

9 Chain Of Gold caught the eye on debut and can take another step forward. Take an each-way ticket on him to outperform his odds.

3 Raging Blizzard, a two-time winner, has a few more rating points in hand.

1 Bon’s A Pearla can return to form. She had no luck last start.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club