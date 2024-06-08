Finish your day with a flourish

Australian jockey Daniel Moor, who saluted aboard Pacific Gold on June 1, has been entrusted with the job of steering the Jason Ong-trained Pacific Star home in the final event, a Class 4 1,400m contest, on June 9.

Pacific Star does not give much away when he turns up at the parade ring.

And he is certainly not among the star performers in the yard of the powerful Pacific Stable.

But the four-year-old Australian-bred gelding is the sort who gets his backers all pumped up when he is in the mood to showcase his blistering turn of foot.

And the son of Boulder City may just give them plenty to shout about again when he steps out in the final event of the 10-race programme on June 9.

The Jason Ong-trained galloper is already a five-time winner from 34 starts – and three of those wins were registered over 1,400m.

His first three wins came over the 1,200m on Aug 7, 2022, at his debut in an Open Maiden event, over the mile against Class 4 rivals on May 20, 2023, and over the 1,400m in Class 4 on July 8, 2023.

After that victory on July 8, he went amiss at his next 17 starts.

Then came April 27, when he descended from the clouds under jockey Koh Teck Huat to swoop home stylishly over his pet trip in a Class 5 contest.

He reminded his backers the fourth career win was not a fluke when he stepped out against similar opposition on May 12, this time with jockey Benny Woodworth in the saddle.

As usual, he was unsighted for most of the way and started unwinding only after the field swung for home.

Once Woodworth switched him out for a clear run, he gobbled up the yards with glee.

His next two outings in Class 4 – over 1,200m on May 18 and over 1,400m on May 25 – yielded a fourth and fifth respectively.

But there was merit in those efforts as he did not finish far behind the winners. As usual, he started unwinding after straightening for home but his late charge was not enough to overhaul a few smarter ones on both occasions.

In the 1,400m contest on June 9, he will be partnered by jockey Daniel Moor. The dependable Australian will be looking to add to his tally for the connections of Pacific Stable after booting home Pacific Gold on June 1.

As well, if the heavens open up in the afternoon as predicted by the weatherman and the track takes a soaking, it may be worth pairing Pacific Star with Autumn Breeze for the quinella.

In the preceding race – the $110,000 Group 3 Silver Bowl (1,400m) – it will be difficult to go against the top-rated duo Bestseller and Lim’s Saltoro.

And the handicappers may just be spot-on slotting Makin as the third-best galloper in the eight-horse line-up.

The trio should be the popular choices for the exotics, but expect skinny odds.

