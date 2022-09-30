Grand plans ahead for in-form Duric

Grand Koonta was last ridden by Daniel Moor in the Group 1 Lion City Cup (1,200m) but will be reunited with Vlad Duric on Sunday.

A June comeback for four-time Singapore champion jockey Vlad Duric would have been the kind of hope only his die-hard supporters would have clung on to.

When he suddenly left Kranji to return to Australia at the end of the 2021 season, the sunken eyes in a gaunt face told the tale of the hardship a heavyweight jockey like him goes through week in, week out.

Years of wasting, ill health and injuries (his kidneys, throat and thumb sent him to hospitals more often than the Kranji winner’s circle) had taken their toll on him.

When he was given a one-month licence in June, fans were overjoyed while sceptics thought he had either found a very good doctor or he had a short memory about the pain he endured.

The Victorian has actually recovered after a much-needed break. His arrival also plugged the holes in Kranji’s depleted riding ranks.

But he still had to silence the doubters with results.

With 22 wins from 73 rides for the highest strike rate of 30 per cent and a fifth place on the log, they have not only gone quiet, but he has also returned with a big bang.

The Singapore Turf Club extended his licence to season’s end.

With only nine meetings left, Duric is handing out giveaway clues he may be here to stay.

“(Wife) Storm and (youngest daughter) Audrey arrive on Monday. In four weeks’ time, Storm will be back in Australia with the other girls, Lily and Sage,” he said.

“Audrey will return to the Australian International School where she was enrolled before.

“We’re moving to a new place which will be close to her school. After the last meeting, Storm and I are travelling to Europe as we haven’t done that in two years.

“As for Sage (an aspiring jockey), she has ridden in four trials in the last few weeks. She’s improving.

“She’s with trainer Philip Stokes and getting a lot of practice. She’ll try and get into the Racing Victoria apprentice programme.

“When we go back to Melbourne after the last meeting here, we will spend Christmas together as a family, before I hopefully come back here in January. I have put in an application for next season. Let’s wait and see how it all unfolds.”

Until he gets that answer (usually around November), Duric will try and pad up the current haul.

On Sunday, the James Peters-trained Irish-bred grey Grand Koonta seems to be his main hope.

“I finished third on him in the Lion City Cup in 2021,” he said.

“I did a fair bit of work on him leading up to this year’s Lion City Cup (he was then ridden by Daniel Moor), and I galloped him as well.

“So it was a no-brainer I’d ride him, plus he’s high in the handicaps, which suits my weight scale. I’ve also ridden a lot for China Horse Club over the years.

“The horse is absolutely flying, he’s going great guns.

“I can’t fault him. He’s also drawn a perfect barrier (four). I galloped him on Wednesday and also galloped him last week on grass.

“It’d be great if I could also win for my good mate James.”

Duric will, as usual, not have a hectic schedule. He has five other rides, with Mr Black Back and Ksatria appearing as the next best.

“My weight doesn’t help me get many rides, but I have to thank Tim Fitzsimmons and Michael Clements for their support,” he said.