Hakim suspended for hitting horse on head

Hakim Kamaruddin, the rookie who is set to win the overall jockeys' championship with his five-winner lead over Danny Beasley with this Saturday's meeting left in the season, has been suspended for three months.

It was for "using his whip in a forceful manner in the vicinity of the head" of Motakhayyel, his mount in Race 8 on Nov 14.

In the presence of his master, trainer Mark Walker, the Malaysian pleaded guilty to the charge.

When deciding on the penalty, the stewards took into account his record, guilty plea, the nature of the charge and submissions that he has been engaged to ride on Saturday.

He was suspended for three months for the offence, from Nov 28 to Feb 27, and was advised of his right of appeal.

Hakim went into last Saturday's meeting with 56 winners, six ahead of Beasley. The Singapore Gold Cup-winning jockey narrowed it to just four winners with wins on Real Efecto and Rambo. But Hakim took the last race on Valorous, beating Beasley's Lim's Bestbreaker.

The score now: 57-52.

Jockeys Manoel Nunes and Louis-Philippe Beuzelin, as well as apprentice jockey Krisna Thangamani, have been suspended for careless riding.

Nunes made insufficient effort to prevent his mount Despacito from shifting inwards near the 50m mark in Race 1 last Saturday. He was then not clear of David's Sling, who was hampered and carried inwards across the running of Hex Mark who was checked.

As Nunes has been engaged to ride on Saturday, his suspension will be from Nov 28 to Jan 2, which covers only one Singapore race day due to the racing break.

Beuzelin, the rider of Konan in last Saturday's Race 2, permitted his mount to shift inwards approaching the 1,000m mark, when insufficiently clear of Skylight, who was checked.

He will also be riding on Saturday, so his suspension will be from Nov 28 to Jan 8, covering two Singapore race days.

Krisna, who is also riding on Saturday, will be out of action from Nov 28 to Jan 2 (one Singapore race day) for his careless handling of Lucky Imperator in last Saturday's Race 7.

Near the 950m mark, he permitted his mount to shift inwards, when insufficiently clear of Wind Of Dubai, who was checked.