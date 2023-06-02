Hard to go past Winter Cloud and Lucky Lad

Race 1 (1,400m)

(1) FORESHORE has improved. Drawn best, she should go close.

(10) LADY CANTON has drawn wide again. However, she has improved and looks ready for this.

(6) SEA OF TEARS may have been runner-up at her last three outings but the younger fillies appear to have her measure.

(7) AMBER SKY went well over this trip last run. Keep safe.

Race 2 (1,950m)

(3) PUERTO PLATA has consistent Highveld form. Stays the trip well, should be in the firing line.

(6) TRITON has been consistent in soft ground. If the going firms up, he will be in the mix.

(4) KASHKAVAL has improved since cheek pieces were fitted. Should see out step-up in trip.

(5) BOOK OF DREAMS has been trying further but has shown some promise on this track.

Race 3 (2,400m)

(5) TWICE GOLDEN will enjoy the 4kg claim from apprentice.

(8) PROFESSOR SNAPE looks primed for this.

(10) PRIME EXAMPLE has good form in Highveld staying races.

There should be little between (11) ROCK FALL, (12) EXCEEDER and (6) ZAKHO, but the latter has improved in blinkers.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(4) CAPTAIN FONTANE is finally living up to his billing after a difficult career up to this point.

(7) RUSSIAN ROCK is unlikely to turn the tables on Captain Fontane, but will run another cracker.

(1) ROYAL VICTORY is back over his ideal trip from a good draw.

(8) VANDERBILT lost his way, but bounced back last start.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(10) WINTER CLOUD was most impressive in the Group 3 Strelitzia Stakes. Won her last three and looks the likely winner here.

(12) MRS GERIATRIX looks a danger to the top choice.

(2) GOLDEN TATJANA is having her first run since February. Should get in the firing line.

(7) RED HOT ROSE has not been out of the money in four starts.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(11) LUCKY LAD won the Group 1 SA Nursery last time. Top pick.

(5) OUTLAW KING has seen the course and has a run under his girth. Improvement expected. (8) EGYPTIAN MAU could be the dark horse in the race.

(7) WARRIOR OF ROYALTY fluffed his lines on debut when touched off by (9) CLIFF HANGER but made amends with a five-length romp next time out.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(1) PRINCESS CALLA has cracking sprint form and meets most of this field on better weight terms.

(10) DESERT MIRACLE won two Group 1 mile races. Go close.

(7) IPHIKO runs her best over 1,000m. Cannot be written off.

(4) STIPTELIK is another not far off Princess Calla. Outsider.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(14) GIMME A PRINCE beat Rio Querari in the Cape Flying Championship. Course will suit.

(13) RIO QUERARI won well last time. Blinkers off helps.

(8) THUNDERSTRUCK has been struggling but can improve here.

(4) WE’RE JAMMING was close-up behind Rio Querari last time out but took eight points.

Race 9 (1,750m)

(12) WICCAN WARRIOR should fare better in easier company.

(5) KITCHAKAL has been in good form in useful company. The step-up in trip should suit.

(9) PONTE PIETRA backed the form of Kitchakal’s win with easy follow-up victory. In the mix.

(3) TABEBUIA was a comfortable winner on the Highveld last time out but got a hefty eight-point raise in the handicap.