Hongkong Great in fine form in gallop

Hongkong Great (Mark Zahra) striding away to a dominant win in the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Nov 19. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHYA

Hongkong Great is in a good place right now and the stars seem aligned for a bold showing in Saturday’s Raffles Cup.

Coming off a second to Street Of Dreams in that interesting Kranji Stakes A over the 1,600m on March 4, he has been toughened up and trainer Ricardo Le Grange could have him targeted at the $300,000 contest that is coming up.

One of the latecomers out on the tracks on Tuesday, Hongkong Great was still one of the star attractions on that drizzly morning.

With Vlad Duric entrusted with the reins, the yard sent him out for a gallop on the grass track and he relished the underfoot conditions.

Turning on the glitz, Hongkong Great covered the 600m in a brisk 34.6sec.

It was what early risers at trackside would call a “winning gallop” – and they would be right.

From what we have seen of him so far, the seven-year-old is a mean competitor in his races.

He gives everything and, when possible, takes no prisoners.

Most recently, he was sent out as the second pick in that race which saw Street Of Dreams pull off his sixth win in a row.

If you had money riding on him and you still feel disappointed, look at it this way.

On the day, there was really nothing he could do when the winner ate into his lead and then drew away to win.

Yes, he was second best. But all that could change on Saturday.

He could get his third win and it would not be a seismic shock to see him claim the Raffles Cup.

Hongkong Great was brought in to win the big races at Kranji.

He had just one start before turning seven and his first tilt at a biggie was in the Lion City Cup.

It was a non-event as far as his connections were concerned. He finished down the course in that race won by Lim’s Kosciuszko.

But he won his next start and on Nov 19, he won the 2022 Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m).

Come Saturday, he will be having his third race start for the 2023 season.

It is not going to be a breeze, but expect Hongkong Great to be right there in the mix.

The jury is still out for Mr Black Back.

Coe Saturday, can he beat the likes of Lim’s Kosciuszko and Hongkong Great in the big race?

One of three from Tim Fitzsimmons’ yard, the other two being Trumpy and Cyclone, Mr Black Back is certainly better than what we have seen of him.

Two wins and a third from five starts.

Sure, it is something most owners would gladly accept with open arms and a big “thank you”.

But Mr Black Back deserves more and with two wins at recent trials, Fitzsimmons has certainly added a shine to his coat.

To add to that, Mr Black Back was another one who worked really well on the training track.

He was not out to make time but his 43sec on the Polytrack would have loosened up those muscles.

Fifth to Hongkong Great in the Gold Cup, he has had two excellent trials.

Both times, he broke the 59-sec mark, and on both occasions, he had put daylight between himself and the chasing pack.

A five-year-old son of Snitzel, Mr Black Back has been lightly raced since arriving at Kranji in May 2022.

But it is clear Fitzsimmons has picked and chosen his path with care this campaign because he is definitely a horse going places.

In Saturday’s contest, he could be tossed into those novelty bets.

After those five winners at the last meeting, trainer Stephen Gray’s horses must be treated with the utmost respect.

He has Hard Too Think in the big race, and, with the stable in red-hot form, anything can happen.

With French jockey Marc Lerner in the saddle, Hard Too Think was also sent out for a piece of work and like Mr Black Back, he had a good stretch-out, running the 600m in 43.5sec.

Winless since lifting the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) in October 2021, Hard Too Think is the type of horse who could pop up when you least expect it.

As such, and after lying dormant for so long, he could be worth a punt at a nice price.