Jaimala out to make amends in Race 4

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(5) BIRDIE AND BOGIE showed pace on debut before tiring to finish a creditable fourth. He could prove hard to beat.

The fitting of cheekpieces has brought improvement to (2) GENTLEMAN, who has been showing pace over further. On that evidence, the drop to 1,000m may suit. A threat.

Newcomer (6) KING OF COLTS need not be special to feature prominently. Watch the betting for clues.

(7) AFRICAN WINTER can make her presence felt.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

(3) FLOWER OF SAIGON impressed when winning on her return to the Western Cape over a shorter trip. On that evidence, she is likely to have more to offer with the step-up in trip and improved fitness.

The consistent (6) REWRITE THE STARS is renewing rivalry on 1kg better terms, having been outrun by Flower Of Saigon. The mare should make her presence felt with bottom weight, as should last-start winners (4) FOLLOW THE STAR and (5) FRENCH DECLARATION.

The step-up to this trip should also suit (1) PINK TOURMALINE.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(9) WHAT A CHERRY found market support on debut when staying on to finish a pleasing third over track and trip. She should have improved, so is likely to fight out the finish.

(1) ROSE OF MINE improved to finish behind What A Cherry when returning from a rest. She could play a role with improvement.

(2) ANTICO AMORE has shown useful ability and is the obvious danger. She represents a formidable jockey-trainer combination and was prominent for a long way when tried over this trip last time.

(3) APOLLO MOON could enjoy the drop in trip.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(2) JAIMALA has been second in consecutive starts at this level and deserves to get his head in front. He was staying on over 1,800m last time, so the step-up to this trip could suit. Former Kranji-based Greg Cheyne will be aboard.

(5) THEFUTUREISBRIGHT and (6) VIDA FUTURA, both sons of Futura, are progressive three-year-olds who are also likely to benefit with the step-up to this distance. Thefutureisbright fared better in a recent meeting, when running on well to finish second over 1,800m. But Vida Futura is 2kg better off and should get closer.

(1) DUBAI LIGHTS has slid to an attractive merit rating and is distance-suited.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

The highly regarded (6) ROYAL WATCH has been crying out for the step-up to this trip. He is likely to make a bold bid going this distance for the first time.

(5) KARIBA HALL and (4) AUGUST LEAVES line up together again. August Leaves, who finished behind his stablemate in their last start, would have needed that outing after a rest and should fare better.

(1) LEGITIMATE is capable of staking a claim at his peak.

(3) HOLY WARRIOR and (2) SUDDEN STAR are not without chances either.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(2) COSMIC HIGHWAY confirmed the promise he showed as a two-year-old when third on his three-year-old bow in a 1,400m Grade 3 behind two well-performed older rivals. He is best treated by these conditions and would have tightened up. He should improve with the step-up in trip and and rates as the one to beat.

(3) XAVION caught the eye in a three-year-old Grade 3 last time. On the evidence of that 1,400m contest, he should pose a threat with the extra 200m.

(1) GOOD TRAVELLER,(4) POMP AND POWER, (6) WAITING FOR SUMMER and (5) BUSH TRACKER are likely to make their presence felt. A good race to end with.