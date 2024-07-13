July 14 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(10) AVERNIAN GODDESS was second in all three starts. She was a beaten favourite last time and can make amends back on the Poly.

(5) LIKE A BUTTERFLY has been close-up at her last two when dropped back to a sprint. Chance.

(3) HEAD GIRL is having her 15th bite at the cherry. Her best recent form has been on the Poly but she goes well over this trip.

(8) FEATHER DANCER has not been too far back at recent outings. Each-way claims.

Race 2 (1,700m)

(5) ISORENDER ran a much-improved race last start. A repeat should see him in the firing line.

(6 ) BELLA’S PABLO has not been far back in recent Cape form. He meets a modest field.

(7) UNCLE LUCKY has been improving slowly. He can go close.

(8) CASTLE MEY was a distant third last run. He gets blinkers.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(5) ALLAROUNDTHEWORLD has been knocking at the door and has good form on the Poly. He stayed on nicely last start.

(3) NATIONAL DREAM has his third run after a break and should be competitive.

(2) PORFIRIO goes well over course and distance. Drawn well.

(1) FISH EAGLE is always dangerous on the Poly. Respect.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(6) JANE’S VISION has done well over course and distance.

(7) PRANKSTER has made some recent improvement in blinkers.

(2) BEADED GOWN has a light weight and could surprise.

(8) POPPY OF BAYEUX is back over her best trip.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(1) ONE TOO MANY was narrowly beaten when taking on stronger last time.

(7) BLESS ME FRED has not been far behind at recent outings.

(9) CHARA SANDS goes well on the Poly.

(10) NDAKA won well last time but takes on stronger.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(2) PUFF OF SMOKE was a smart second over course and distance last time.

(1) MISS LIALAH has the best draw and is going over what looks to be her optimum course and trip.

(8) PRETTY ANALIA is back over her best distance.

(11) PURPLE FLOWER is never far off. Respect.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(6) COUNT MARSH has been knocking on the door of late and was narrowly beaten from a tough draw last time.

(4) DEVILS AND DUST is going over her best course and distance and looks well in at the weights.

A short head separated (7) FATE OF FORTUNE and (8) BRAVE VOYAGER when last they met over a furlong shorter. The latter could prevail again as he is slightly better off at the weights.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(2) GLOBAL SECRET takes on males but has been consistent over course and distance.

(4) L’ULTIMO has been struggling off his handicap mark but takes a five-point drop which could see him surprise on his best form.

(8) BALLY MAGIC has smart recent form over course and distance. He should be competitive.

(6) KNIGHT WARRIOR has come to hand. Respect.