July 25 South Africa (Durbanville/Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(4) WALK WITH ME showed vast improvement when touched off last time. It was his first run since being gelded. Can go one better.

(12) GIMMEATHRILL is a Gimmethegreenlight colt out of the decent mare Consensual. He has a wide draw to overcome.

(7) RAFA BAY showed improvement with blinkers last time. Each-way claims.

(9) FENCING CAPTAIN was not beaten too far on debut. Chance.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(1) ZANTHAR did too much, too early last time and will be hard to oppose.

(3) FINAL TRY is improving and can go one better.

(4) HIGHVELD STORM showed improvement last time. Respect.

(5) RED LEGEND has fair form. Each-way claims.

Race 3 (1,250m)

(2) PRISCILLA MAISEY was slow away last time and will need to be sharper at this course.

(1) SCARLET MACAW is well drawn and threatening to win.

(3) I’M SO PRITTI showed improvement in her second start.

(4) FESTIVAL CHIC showed promise on debut.

Race 4 (1,450m)

(5) FAR REACHING tried her luck against winners last time. She should do better in a weak field.

(2) TOGETHER AGAIN is struggling to win but can contest the finish.

(10) PERINI PALACE is not without claims.

(6) CARTAGENA struggled last time but did better in her penultimate start.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(7) PENTOLINA has a tricky draw but she is consistent.

(10) FROM A DISTANCE does look the main threat.

(4) BELA VISTA can bounce back to be a threat.

(5) EXQUISITE can be included in the exotics.

Race 6 (2,400m)

(1) TAXHAVEN has been very expensive to follow but should win a race like this.

(2) RASTIGNAC could be the biggest threat.

(3) MANZ KNIGHT looks an each-way hope.

(8) PLUM BLOSSOM is not without claims.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(2) ARBITRATION showed signs of inexperience on debut and could be a lot smarter.

(7) CLIFF SWALLOW showed improvement last time.

(10) JOUEUR DE FLUTE is improving but is not well drawn.

(8) MR BELVEDERE is unreliable but does have a chance.

Race 8 (1,800m)

(4) FIFTH OF JULY has been good without winning in his three runs this year. Big chance.

(1) JAPANESE MAPLE was a heavily backed winner of a maiden race last time and could follow up.

(3) CERULEAN DANCER blows hot and cold but is also not out of it.

(2) CALLABURN has fair claims.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(10) SANSA STARK has been a disappointment but she should be right there at the finish again.

(9) JET TO THE SUN is not well drawn but is in good form.

(4) JET GREEN is never too far behind. Place chance.

(8) UNITED WE STAND did not show her best last time and can get involved in the finish.

Race 10 (1,600m)

(9) BUSHVELD found betting support but did not produce the goods. The drop in distance suits.

(2) LINGANOMORE is better than what she showed last time.

(4) FEELING GROOVY did not fire last week but can bounce back.

(7) COUNT YOUR CHANCES has each-way claims.

Race 11 (1,800m)

(2) MIDWAY has been runner-up in two of his last three starts. Top chance.

(6) JACK IN THE GREEN did not show his best last time but is capable of winning.

(5) ETOILEFILLANTE is unreliable but also not out of it.

(1) STYLE ICON has disappointed twice in a row but is capable of contesting the finish.

Race 12 (1,450m)

(9) RISKY BUSINESS has been a touch unlucky not to win a race recently and could go one better.

(11) WRITTEN IN STONE likes this track but is unreliable.

(6) SOUTHERN STYLE did not show her best last time and is usually a threat.

(4) GIMME THE FLAME has lost the way but does have a place chance.

Race 13 (1,250m)

(1) PHILOSOPHISE is consistent and deserves another win.

(2) LADY LOXTON has improved lately and could be a lively danger.

(5) BECKY SHARP is improving and deserves respect.

(8) LITTLE MISS PINK is unreliable but has a place chance.

Race 14 (1,200m)

(1) GREEN BUBBLES returned to form with a nice win last time. Can follow up.

(4) DANCING DORA looked a bit unlucky not to win last time but does not appear an easy ride.

(5) RED CARPET GIRL has been unreliable of late but should be right there at the finish again.

(6) MIX THE MAGIC has been modest of late but looks the only other possible winner.

Race 15 (1,000m)

(5) TAMBOURINE MAN returned from a break to score nicely last time. Can follow up.

(2) XPLICIT CONTENT showed improvement last time. Each-way chance.

(7) LOVERS LANE has not won for some time but can get involved in the finish.

(1) KING MO is on a long losing streak but could play a minor role.

Race 16 (1,000m)

(4) CAPTAIN EFFICIENT has been consistent lately and deserves a winning turn.

(2) COMMANDER OF ALL has improved and picked a first-career win last time.

(5) LIFE GOES ON is worth each-way consideration.

(3) THE NAVY LARK disappointed last time but had been doing well prior.

Race 17 (1,400m)

(3) IM THE BUZZ has been good of late and should be involved in the finish again.

(4) MISS NEW YORK returned to form with a solid win last time.

(5) NILE THE BOSS showed good improvement last time.

(7) ETERNAL OPTIMIST is struggling for a second win but has not been too far off. Place claims.