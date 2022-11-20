Kos he’s just a better horse: Beasley

Lim's Kosciuszko (Danny Beasley) proving he is a class act by beating rising star Golden Monkey (Craig Williams) in the Class 1 race over 1,200m on Saturday. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

Gun sprinter Lim’s Kosciuszko has boosted his chances of a prestigious Hong Kong invitation to run against the world’s elite with his brilliant first-up win at Kranji on Saturday.

The Daniel Meagher-trained five-year-old son of Kermadec was resuming from a three-month break since pulling off a sensational Group 1 double.

He landed the Singapore Derby over 1,800m on July 17, before coming back in distance to 1,200m to claim the country’s premier sprint, the Lion City Cup on Aug 14.

Meagher has nominated the 11-time winner (unbeaten at his first eight starts) for the Group 1 Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m) and Group 1 Hong Kong Mile (1,600m).

They are two of the four marquee Longines Hong Kong International Races at Sha Tin on Dec 11.

The $100,000 Tropaios 2013 Stakes Class 1 race over 1,200m was in no way a pre-qualifier, but a win would boost his chances of being invited.

Lim’s Kosciuszko (Danny Beasley) not only won, but he also did it while giving one of Singapore’s undisputed rising stars a galloping lesson.

Despite receiving 6kg, Golden Monkey (Craig Williams) could not outmuscle him – try as he might.

Meagher is now keeping his fingers crossed the smashing victory did not go unnoticed.

“I hope Nigel Gray and his team are watching,” said Meagher, in reference to the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s (HKJC) head of handicapping and his selection panel.

“He’s done a great job with 57kg. Craig rode Golden Monkey terrific. They were right on his hammer, but Danny’s also done another great job as always.

“He’s such a tough horse. I had to have the horse fit today as it is such a high-pressure race, but he’s such a genuine horse.

“He has improved naturally through race fitness. We knew we had to have him fit today, but I didn’t want to do too much with him either.

“It was a good win today. It will get him fit for Hong Kong, hopefully.”

The HKJC will only make the final call on the foreign invitees after the running of the three Group 2 races at Sunday’s Sha Tin meeting.

Beasley may also find the next 24 hours as the longest of his life.

The Australian jockey was at his penultimate Kranji meeting, as he returns to his home turf in Wagga, New South Wales, after the last meeting on Nov 26.

But a chance to ride the Lim’s Stable’s champion in the racing hub would be the perfect Asian swansong.

“Hopefully, he gets invited to Hong Kong. That would give me one more ride on him before I go back home,” he said.

“It will also give me a chance to ride in Hong Kong again after such a long time.”

Beasley rode briefly in the former British colony in 2003.

He booted home two winners – one for trainer Caspar Fownes and another for former Kranji-based handler David Hill.

On Saturday, Lim’s Kosciuszko clocked Beasley’s 606th winner in Singapore.

The 47-year-old cannot remember all of them, but it would probably be a triple dead-heat – among Lim’s Kosciuszko, stablemate Lim’s Lightning and War Affair – if he were to call the greatest he has ridden at Kranji.

For having partnered the horse named after Australia’s highest mountain to eight wins, Beasley was there, every step of the way in his ascent to the top.

“The Derby was the making of this horse. He was a bit of a character then,” he said.

“We got tough with him and it eventually showed in the Lion City Cup.

“I couldn’t believe he was at only $15 today. He’s a little champion, he’s won seven from seven over 1,200m now.

“Today, he won because he is just a better horse, and I’m not being smug or cocky.

“This horse just does everything we ask of him. He’s come back from 1,800m to win the Lion City Cup.

“I remember Laurie Laxon once told me horses are just about getting them fit for the distance. Waikato was a good example.

“Lim’s Kosciuszko is one of the fastest horses here and I used that to his advantage today. I remember how he used to lead over fast horses like Makkem Star and Fame Star.

“He’s just kept improving. Dan and Mr Lim (Siah Mong) will have a lot of fun with him next year.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be here, but I’ll be sitting on the couch and cheering him on.

“He deserves a spot in Hong Kong. I’m sure he’ll do Singapore – and me – proud.”