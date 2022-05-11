Light Of The Moon will shine brightly in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(9) UNITED EXPRESS has been running good races and looks the form choice. She should get off the mark if none of the first-timers have the serious ability.

(4) ORARARI GOLD has some ability and could bring it to the races.

(2) GIMME THE FLAME and (5) QUERULOUS improved in their last runs and could get into the money.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

Five of the eight runners are first-timers. The remaining three contenders should be competitive. After two consecutive seconds, (4) TAIKONAUT gets the nod. He will make a bold bid to shed the maiden’s tag.

(6) VARTACUS is improving with racing and could challenge.

(8) ROSE VELVET has not been far back and should go into the novelty bets.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) NAZDAROVYA disappointed when well backed last time when fifth. The filly could improve and make amends.

(3) SMELTING sported blinkers last time and showed improvement. It is her third run after a break and she should be right there with the miles in her legs.

(5) SPECIAL PLEA is running into good form and must be considered.

(8) EBULLIENCE found no support on debut but was not disgraced. She will come on in leaps and bounds.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(5) QUICK RUN has been battling to open her account. But, with a 4kg claim, she could get it right.

(8) ANFIELDS ROCKET flashed home on debut and will know more about it. She is looking for further but could get up.

(4) FOREVER FREE is coming off a rest and could make the frame fresh.

Watch the two newcomers (9) RIDGERUNNER and (10) WOODLAND RIDGE.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(4) LIGHT OF THE MOON has matured and got within a length of the winner at her last start. She is in good order and can win this.

(7) LEESON is on the up and a hat-trick could be on the cards.

(5) SNOW PALACE, (1) NARTJIE, (8) RULE BOOK, (6) MADABOUT FASHION, (9) ARLINGTON ACTION and (10) SO LONG SPRING could pull it off. Include them in your novelty bets.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(5) SAVANNAH STORM could ensure a fast pace which should help (2) SHANGO.

(3) EXPRESSFROMTHEUS and (1) GOLDEN PHEASANT could go at it again after a recent fighting finish. Either could prove victorious on collateral form.

But both will have to beat (4) BOLD FORTUNE, who is best weighted and is still claiming 4kg.

RACE 7 (1,500M)

(2) GOOD QUEEN BESS is lightly raced and will be having her peak run. She could easily get back in the winner’s enclosure.

(1) MCKENNA SKYE is holding form. She should give an honest performance.

(7) GILDED BUTTERFLY and (8) QUIET REBELLION are above average and could get into the fight for honours.

(3) GOLDEN SPOON has not been far off in her races and could make the frame.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) DUKE OF RAIN has been threatening for his second win. It could just come in this race.

(6) WONDERING STAR is running well and could challenge.

(4) ANATURA and (8) DEVILISH DANCER are not without winning claims.

(10) BELLA ROSA and (7) DARK TRAVEL always come from behind in their races. They will mount their late challenges again.