Logan has a pair of aces up her sleeve

Fadaboy (inside) staving off stablemate Luxury Brand by just a nose when the Donna Logan-trained pair made their debut on July 24. It will be hard to separate the in-form duo again on Saturday.

It is not the main race on Saturday’s card. That honour belongs to the Class 3 gallopers contesting the $70,000 Japan Racing Association Trophy over the Poly 1,100m.

But, sure as ever, the undercard presents some tantalising races and the one which jumps out from the page has got to be the $50,000 Class 4 sprint over the 1,200m on turf .

It brings together a compact field of 10 and leading trainer Donna Logan does appear to hold two aces. They are Fadaboy and Luxury Brand.

If this were a hand at a Texas Hold ’Em table, it would certainly be seen as a winning one.

However, there is another permutation. And it could mess things up for the leading yard. It comes in the shape of Red Dragon.

Prepared by Kranji’s latest addition to its training ranks, Mahadi Taib, Red Dragon is blowing hot.

Already a winner, he finished fourth to Istataba at his last start. He was less than 11/2 lengths behind at the post.

Three starts earlier, in June, he came within a nostril of beating Vgor in a 1,400m contest on grass. That, after being held up in the straight.

Yes, he might not make your list of horses destined for greater glory. But, sure as ever, Red Dragon is no pushover.

Logan will surely have him down as the pebble in her high-heeled shoes.

But, being in the form she is in, she must still see Fadaboy and Luxury Brand as “outstanding”.

Sent out separately at Kranji on Tuesday morning, both drew the oohs and ahhs from those watching the gallops on a busy morning by the Saturday entries.

Fadaboy had Jake Bayliss in the saddle when running the 600m in 38.3sec. He was unextended.

His stablemate, Luxury Brand, carried leading apprentice jockey Yusoff Fadzli over the same trip in 39.9sec, also at a leisurely pace.

As for Red Dragon, he flew over the 600m sprint in 36.5sec.

More about him later.

For now, here is how the two likely favourites in that $50,000 contest stack up.

Luxury Brand won his last start in really smart fashion. He beat a field of highly strung youngsters rather easily.

Holding second spot for most of the journey, he went after the leader, Petrograd, at the furlong mark.

He then drew away to beat them all like a schoolyard bully.

The margin was two lengths. It could easily have been three – or even four.

Then, from the gallops, there was Fadaboy.

With a name which rolls off the tongue rather easily, he is slowly garnering a fan base.

He is a speedy sort – which always gives his followers plenty of reason to cheer.

Like when winning a 1,200m sprint on grass on July 24.

The trial winner led his Restricted Maiden rivals on a merry chase, gradually wearing them out.

His buddy, Luxury Brand, threw down the gauntlet in the shadows of the winning post but Fadaboy clung on to win by a nose.

It was his first time at the races. The next couple of times he faced the starter, he managed to add to the coffers. He finished third on both occasions.

Will that form be enough to hold off trainer Mahadi’s Red Dragon?

We shall soon find out. But one thing we know is that Red Dragon will not be easily intimidated.

With a featherweight (50kg) on his favourite surface – which is grass – Red Dragon must come into the picture.

The trip might seem a tad short, but we know one thing: When push comes to shove over the final furlong on Saturday, Red Dragon will be the one blowing fire.

Tuesday’s fast work by horses engaged at Kranji on Saturday:

JAPAN RACING ASSOCIATION TROPHY

CLASS 3 (1) – 1,100M

Darc Bounty H (L. Beuzelin) 41.8.

Songgong Hera H 37.7.

Vgor 43.1.

Leatherhead 36.6.

Lord Justice H 38.4.

CLASS 3 (2) – 1,100M

Legend Of The Sun H 34.7.

Chicago Star H 42.7.

Siam Warrior (I. Saifudin) 39.2.

Pattaya 43/44.

Dancing Light H 41.5.

My Man H 39.7.

CLASS 4 – 2,000M

Istataba H 39.4.

Green Star 41.4.

Split Second H (K. A’Isisuhairi) canter/37.3.

CLASS 4 – 1,200M

Strong N Smart H (D. Beasley) 35.8.

Kick H 40.5.

Fadaboy H (J. Bayliss) 38.3.

Charger (P.H. Seow) 41.7.

Luxury Brand H (F. Yusoff) 39.9.

Heavenly Dancer (A’Isisuhairi) 40.7.

Red Dragon H 36.5.

MONDAY: Coin Toss H

(M. Ibrahim) 39.2.

CLASS 5 – 1,200M

Basilisk H (Beasley) 37.3.

Northern Sun 35.5.

Seson H (M. Nunes) 40.5.

Fort Mustang (Saifudin) 42.2.

Braced 42.9.

Rich Fortune 41.7.

Anpanman 35.5.

CLASS 5 – 1,000M

Chivalric Knight (Nunes) barrier/37.8.

Hyde Park H 38.5.

Gold Cut 38.3.

Always Innocent (M. Kellady) 37.9.

Sun Step 36.8.

CLASS 4 (1) – 1,100M

Greatham Girl H 37.3.

First Choice (Seow) 41.2.

One Way Ticket H (Saifudin) 35.9.

Flak Jacket H 37.7.

Big Green Hat H 38.

Hurricane H 43.1.

MONDAY: One Zero One 37.8.

Yes One Ball H (T. Krisna) 38.5. Golden Dash (Krisna) 43.2.

CLASS 4 (2) – 1,100M

Headhunter (Saifudin) barrier/35.7.

Happy Moment (B. Woodworth) 38.8.

Opunake (T.H. Koh) pace work.

Eight Ball H (Kellady) 37.7.

Winning Spirit H 36.2.

Super Posh H (Bayliss) 38.2.

MONDAY: Rocketship H 37.5.

CLASS 5 – 1,700M

Iron In Hand 37.5.

Poroshiri H canter/41.8.

Footstepsonthecar (S. Shafrizal) canter/pace work.

Maximilian H (Koh) 34.7.

Foresto H (W.H. Kok) 39.4.

Scooter (A’Isisuhairi) 35.5.

MONDAY: Gingerman 37.8.

CLASS 5 – 1,600M

Magnificent Gold H (V. Duric) 42.2.

Tigarous H (Koh) 45.

Engine Start (Nunes) canter/39.4.

Clergyman (M. Lerner) 39.6.

Sun Ace (A’Isisuhairi) 40.7.

Fate To Win H (Saifudin) 42.1.

Global Spirit canter/40.5.

Mystery Power 38.8.

Hwasong (Bayliss) 40.2.

Tavi Will Do (Beuzelin) 39.4.

Whistle Grand 37.5.

Happy Heart 40.4.

OPEN MAIDEN – 1,400M

Simon (Lerner) 38.7.

All In (Kok) 36.1.

Gold Zest 38.8.

Dream Alliance H 42.5.

Liebestraum (Kok) 41.8.

Mr Pacino (Kok) 40.8.

Raffie H (Krisna) 40.2.

King’s Gambit 42.2.

Pure Perfection canter/pace work.

Storm Deity ( N. Zyrul) canter/39.8.

January H (Yusoff) 39.9.

RESTRICTED MAIDEN – 1,000M

Dark Show H (Yusoff) 36.5.

Flying Nemo (Kok) 36.7.

Golden Brown H 41.7.

Italian Revolution (Kellady) 37.9.

Petrograd H 39.7.

Supreme One (Saifudin) 38.7.

Valerie H (Beasley) 36.6.