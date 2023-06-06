Lucky Sweynesse equals record

Jockey Zac Purton guiding the Manfred Man-trained Lucky Sweynesse to an easy victory in the Group 3 Sha Tin Vase Handicap over 1,200m on Sunday. He has matched Beauty Generation’s record for the most wins (eight) in a single Hong Kong campaign. PHOTO: HKJC

HONG KONG Lucky Sweynesse might be given the chance to extend a phenomenal season in search of a ninth victory, after matching Beauty Generation’s record for the most wins in a single Hong Kong campaign.

This was after his dominant performance in the Group 3 Sha Tin Vase Handicap over 1,200m on Sunday.

In the day’s other Group 3 feature – the Lion Rock Trophy Handicap over 1,600m – Beauty Eternal confirmed elite potential as he strode to a comfortable success under jockey Zac Purton for trainer John Size.

Purton was also aboard Lucky Sweynesse.

Posting his eighth win from 10 starts this season – and his sixth in a row– Lucky Sweynesse carried 135lb (61.3kg) to power to a comfortable 1¼-length victory over Victor The Winner.

He conceded 20lb to the runner-up and won the race in 1min 08.00sec.

Improving a stunning career record to 13 wins, two seconds and a third from 17 starts, the Manfred Man-trained prodigious four-year-old took his prize money earnings to HK$51,108,200 (S$8.8 million).

He still might be given one more opportunity to snap the record for the most wins in a season.

Beauty Generation won all of his eight starts in the 2018/19 season.

Man suggested his world’s highest-rated sprinter might attempt to add the Group 3 Premier Cup Handicap (1,400m) at Sha Tin on June 25 to a bulging list of 2022/23 credits.

They already include Group 1 triumphs in the Centenary Sprint Cup (1,200m), Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup (1,400m) and Chairman’s Sprint Prize (1,200m).

“I need to discuss with the owner first, it’s too early to give an answer,” said Man.

“I will look at the horse after the race. We will do the morning gallop to see how he feels.

“Now the weather is very hot, so I don’t want the horse to feel hot.

“He is in really good form and I think maybe next season he can still improve a little bit.”

Purton said the solid tempo set by Victor The Winner and Sight Success played into Lucky Sweynesse’s hands.

The 1.4 favourite tracked the speed in third place until the home straight, before angling out to settle the matter with a terminal charge in the last 200m.

“Once he jumped as well he did, it made it easier. With the extra pace in the race and with the weight on his back, it just allowed him to get into a nice rhythm and to come into the race when he was ready,” said Purton.

“I looked after him for as long as I could and he did the rest. He’s turning into some horse.

“It was a pretty soft win. He’s something else, he’s starting to turn into a very, very good horse.”

The five-time Hong Kong champion is surprised by Lucky Sweynesse’s continued progress, which has seen the strongly built speedster advance from a rating of 98 to 130 before Sunday’s race.

“The last three or four months, he’s improved so much it’s scary to think that with a break he might build up even more – I’m hoping that’s the case,” said the Australian.

Taking a first victory at Group 3 level, Beauty Eternal (122lb) enhanced his record to six wins from nine starts. He took his career earnings to HK$12.32 million as he downed five rivals, including the Group 1-placed Beauty Joy (135lb).

Stepping away smoothly from barrier 3, the four-year-old chestnut settled third in the running as Beluga (117lb) set the pace ahead of Circuit Stellar (118lb).

Turning for home, Purton crept towards the leading pair and set Beauty Eternal loose for a 1¼-length success.

The winner also started as the 1.4 favourite.

Third in the 2023 BMW Hong Kong Derby (2,000m) in March, Beauty Eternal – rated 106 locally before Sunday’s win – returned at the end of April for a smart Class 2 score.

He then came unstuck on yielding ground in May’s Class 1 Hong Kong Macau Trophy Handicap (1,400m).

“He’s done a very good job this season, he just continues to front up every time John (Size) has asked him to and he’s been very consistent in doing that over a number of distances,” said Purton.

“And he’s obviously had to come back (from the BMW Hong Kong Derby) and he struck the wet track and everything that was thrown at him.

“But he’s been able to absorb all of that and still turn up. Today he just drew the right gate, had the right run, was well weighted.” - HKJC