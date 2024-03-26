March 27 HK (Happy Valley) form analysis

Five-time winner Ernest Feeling can bounce back in Race 6 at Happy Valley on March 27.

Race 1 (1,650m)

2 Windicator Family steps down in grade. He has been making inroads in Class 3 and is far better suited in Class 4, even from the wide draw.

7 Atomic Beauty is consistent and his reward for effort should not be too far away.

1 Viva Hunter has the class edge and pairs favourably with the in-form Karis Teetan.

11 Turtle Again’s last outing should be ignored. He looks better than that. He was quite consistent before that.

Race 2 (2,200m)

2 Pegasus General has been racing well and is closing in on another win. He has drawn ideally for Hugh Bowman, who can easily find the right spot and ensure he gets every opportunity.

1 Romantic Fantasy is lightly raced but was a solid winner two runs back. Remaining in suitable form, he gets his shot.

8 Palace Pal finally broke through last start. Expect another strong run from him, although he can be a touch weak over the concluding stages.

3 Precise Express is better suited to this grade. Next in line.

Race 3 (1,650m)

10 Brother Pearl is closing in on a first win for Hong Kong Derby-winning Dennis Yip. The in-form trainer has this guy in the right vein of form.

5 Master Of Luck exploded to an impressive victory last start. In the form of his life, expect another strong showing.

4 Diamond Diamond has been around the mark all season and his pairing with champion jockey Zac Purton catches the eye.

11 Foxhunter Way slots in light and has a suitable draw. He narrowly missed out last start and can go close again.

Race 4 (1,200m)

11 Winning Heart has a low weight and appears close to winning his first race in Hong Kong. Tony Cruz has the horse going very well and he steps away off a suitable mark.

2 Golden Luck can roll forward and give this group something to reel in. He will cross in to offset the awkward draw and look the winner at some stage.

6 Yoda’s Choice is lightly raced but continues to make inroads. He has a positive gate and should get his opportunity.

8 Lucky Quality has been consistent all term. He gets a handy 5lb (2.27kg) off his back with Alfred Chan’s booking.

Race 5 (1,650m)

2 Comet Splendido comes down in grade and draws ideally. He can mix his form, but his last run was superb in defeat. A repeat of that effort can translate into victory.

7 Turin Warrior has the capabilities, although he still finds himself without a win. He will get his chance and be around the mark once more.

5 Snowalot has a tricky gate to contend with. Expect Purton to cross in early to offset this hindrance.

1 Amazing Teens snapped a sequence of nice runs with his last-start victory. He can follow up despite carrying the top weight.

Race 6 (1,200m)

3 Ernest Feeling is a super little horse, especially in this grade. He continues to make his presence felt and the inside gate is favourable. Antoine Hamelin knows the horse very well, having ridden him to all five wins, two of them this term.

6 Super Taichi makes his debut. He has been trialling well and is worth a shot, especially with Teetan electing to ride him.

1 King Eccellente gets a handy 10lb off with Ellis Wong’s engagement. He is going about his racing the right way now.

4 Happy Soul is after back-to-back wins. He should get a sweet run from the gate.

Race 7 (1,000m)

6 Beauty Waves is seeking a first win, after securing three seconds and a third in his last four starts. He has hit the ground running in Hong Kong and the inside gate is a big plus, especially with Purton engaged. The one to beat.

7 Harmony Fire is going for a consecutive double. Wong’s 10lb claim will come in handy although the tricky draw is a concern.

5 Happy United has been in super form all season and the inside gate affords him yet another great opportunity. He is lightly raced and has a few rating points still in hand.

2 Great State was sound on debut and any improvement brings him right into contention.

Race 8 (1,650m)

7 Star Contact is a winner already this season and his recent form has been solid. Any luck afforded can easily him see him deliver again.

3 Quantum Patch deserves another success this season. He has been performing with plenty of merit and Purton’s booking ensures his chance.

10 Show Respect is seeking back-to-back victories. He slots in light as he returns to Class 3.

8 Lucky Eight has returned to a winning mark and he remains a threat.

Race 9 (1,200m)

11 Captain Win has been superb in his last two starts, twice finishing second at Happy Valley. He gets another opportunity under the light weight and a good gate. He deserves his second hurrah.

4 Beauty Infinity is a lightly raced talent. He keeps improving and can do so once more under Purton.

12 Joy Coming is chasing back-to-back wins. He slots in light and deserves his chance up in grade.

1 Pleasant Endeavor gets Wong’s handy 10lb allowance. Keep safe.

