March 27 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,750m)

The race was run at a good pace in the Connoisseur’s race and (5) GLOBAL MOVEMENT stayed on best of all for second. He seems to have the form to beat this weak field.

(3) IBIZA NIGHT and (6) TORIX NIGHT were well beaten in that race.

(8) CHILLI CHACHA steps up in trip and may be worth following.

Race 2 (1,750m)

(7) ROY’S ROCKER steps out for the 41st time but her last win was over this course and distance. Her recent form on the Poly has been encouraging.

(1) DRIVE BY has the best draw and is way better than her last run. This trip will suit.

(9) NONOTI is never far behind and steps up in trip.

(11) TRUE LOVE’S KISS has a wide draw but has improved with every run, culminating in her recent maiden win.

(12) COLUMBIA ROAD has not been behind at recent starts and should feature prominently in this company.

Race 3 (1,750m)

(2) SIGN OF FATE takes on the males and her last effort in the Gauteng Fillies Guineas is best ignored. She has a handy weight and looks classy enough to give the boys a run for their money.

Justin Snaith saddles his first runner of the KwaZulu-Natal season with (8) TRIPLE TIME, who has been close-up at his last two starts at Kenilworth. This may be a touch short but he has smart form.

(5) SHOOT THE RAPIDS has won two of his four outings and is an entry in the Grade 1 SA Derby. He has a handy weight and this should be the ideal warm-up.

(7) MADISON VALLEY shows promise and took on a useful field last start. He has a light weight to help his chances.

Race 4 (1,950m)

(3) KIND JUDY has been a soldier for Barend Botes as she tries for her eighth win. She may just have needed her first local outing and can improve.

(8) LILLYBELLE took on stronger rivals last run. Down in class and better on the turf, she rates a strong chance.

(9) ESCAPOLOGIST is never far back and is way better than her last effort.

(7) JOLLIFICATION has shown her best recent form on the Poly and goes well this trip.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(1) RELEASE ME has been trying further but was never far back. The drop in trip could suit.

(7) MASTER JOSH is always game and was narrowly beaten over this course and distance last start. He has a big weight but has 1.5kg-claiming apprentice Kobeli Lihaba up.

(2) WICCAN WARRIOR has been disappointing but, back on home ground and a drop in the handicap, could see him back to his best.

(9) PARMENION found good market support when winning last time and is clearly in a good space.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(6) SCAMPTON showed good pace before weakening late last run over further. He drops to what may be a more suitable trip.

(4) MR MOLONY has been holding form and goes well over this course and trip. Strong chance.

(3) QUICK STAR is a veteran of the turf but seldom puts in a bad day’s work. He is due for another win.

(9) ONE IRISH ROVER is way better than his last effort. He goes well over this trip.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(3) SKY CAFE has been battling for her second hurrah but her best recent form has been over this trip. She should be right there.

(1) FRENCH PRINCESS needed her last run from a tough draw and has a lot in her favour this time.

(4) RUGGER LOVER made sudden improvement second-up for her new stable. That was on the Poly and, if she can convert on the turf, she must have a good chance.

(5) FLYING THE STAR is over her best course and distance. Her consistency was rewarded last run. She can follow up in this company.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(5) BUSTER KEATON has his second run after a break where he showed up well in a competitive handicap. He should have benefited from that run.

Veteran (4) PURPLE POWAHOUSE has run up a string of placings on the Poly. The switch to turf should not bother him.

(7) HAPPY WANDERER is always dangerous.

(8) NORTHERN WARRIOR is over his best course and distance.