March 29 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(4) KING OF QUEEN has shown good progress and can go one better.

(1) BATTLE OF KURSK was heavily backed to win on local debut but refused to load. He could like the Polytrack but has been a disappointment so far.

(2) ELECTRIC STORM makes his local debut and is clearly not out of it.

(3) JUSTCANTGETENOUGH is holding form and can contest the finish again.

(5) HAT HOT HAT showed some improvement last time and could have more to offer on local debut.

(10) AQUILA GOLD showed progress on local debut and can do even better on the Polytrack.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(6) SEE YOU IN A BIT was well backed to win on local debut and only found her stable companion a bit better on the day. She tries the Polytrack and could be the one to be with.

(1) CICADIDAE has been a disappointment but could improve after a stable change. She has a difficult draw for her jockey to overcome but would not be a surprise winner.

(4) REUNION HOTSPOT and (5) FANNY KEMBLE make their local debut trying the Polytrack and could improve.

(7) PRINCESS VIRGINIE lost her way since her good debut but could improve at this venue.

(8) GOTCHA BUZZ and (10) VENETIAN MOONLIGHT are modest types but have experience on this surface. They are not out of it.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(3) RUN FOR ME is a battling maiden but was a bit unlucky last time. Should fight out the finish once more.

(2) WILLIAM’S LEGACY is in good form and should be right there at the finish yet again.

(1) PLAYER X flopped on local debut but did better last time. He has run well on this surface and is clearly in with a winning chance.

(4) REGAZZO GRANDE likes this surface and has a place chance.

(11) BELLE’S FIRST WAVE found the distance too far last time and could contest the finish.

(5) HE’S A GAUL and (7) HEKNOWS are others who deserve respect.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(3) RAISING QUINN has been tiring late on the turf but has done better on the Polytrack. Could bounce back to score.

(2) HEARTSEASE is clearly better than the last run and could earn some money.

(4) DEMIGOD was outclassed last time but will do much better back in this division.

(6) FOR ALL WE KNOW continues to hold her form and should make a bold bid for top honours.

(7) GOLD FOR AFRICA can be in the mix for a placing.

(8) NYALI BEACH was not disgraced on local debut and could be the surprise package of the race.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(1) LIFE ON MARS has been very consistent and should make a bold bid if getting first run on this field.

(2) BODY ELECTRIC has lost her way of late but could show vast improvement after a change of trainer and surface.

(4) POMPEI WARNING was a bit of a disappointment last time but is capable of better to prove as a threat.

(6) GREY SMOKE, a last-start winner, tackles stronger opposition but is improving.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(2) GIMME’S LADDIE was only modest in his post-maiden run but that form could be good enough to win this race.

(1) TRANSACT has been tackling stronger horses and could be a lively danger to these rivals.

(7) NOTORIX could try and make all the running.

(8) ON THE ROAD AGAIN flopped on the turf last time but could bounce back on this surface.

(9) EXHALE makes his local debut and could surprise.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(2) GOLDEN PACIFIC has had a very good season. Another win is possible despite being in a competitive race.

(1) ESTHER was a bitter disappointment last time but has been very effective over this track and trip.

(3) SUMMER ODYSSEY is consistent and will be running on well late.

(4) ANCIENT EPIC ran well last time and is not out of it.

(6) RIVER QUERARESS is fit for her local debut and could like the Polytrack.

(8) PARIS LASS and (11) EUROPEAN SUMMER are others to consider as possible winners.

Race 8 (1,300m)

(4) GEORGIE GEORGE has a wide draw to overcome but won well enough last time to suggest another victory is possible.

(3) SI GIOCA did not show her best on the grass last time and could be a threat on this surface.

(2) WIND SOCK put in a good effort last time when third and could break a long losing streak.

(6) BENNELONG POINT lacks a strong finish but has a place chance.

(7) LADY CHATTERLEY quickened nicely to score on local debut and could have more to offer.

(8) LEGAL CHITCHAT makes her local debut and could improve.