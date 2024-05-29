May 30 SA (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

A quality two-year-old race to start.

(5) SIMPLY MAJESTIC won a Grade 3 over 1,100m last time and sets the standard on the strength of that form.

Improving last-start winner (1) CHOCOLATE SOLDIER and (3) GORGEOUS KLEIN have shown enough to acquit themselves competitively and their experience will stand them in good stead.

Watch the betting on the newcomers, particularly the well-related (7) ROAMING SPIRIT from the Mike de Kock yard.

(2) DANTONFROMSANDTON fits a similar profile, while (4) KING OF KILDARE is highly regarded and is likely to improve after being gelded recently.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(2) ZIP CODE was a workmanlike winner of a 1,400m maiden in open company on this course recently and will appreciate the step-up to this trip against rivals his age.

Both maiden (4) PANNING GOLD and filly (3) MISS SCALETTA also acquitted themselves well against older rivals over this distance last time. They should make their presence felt against juvenile opposition.

Stablemates (5) QUEEN OF FIRE and (1) MOONLIGHT TRADER complete the shortlist.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(7) FINAL TRY, (3) PIKE PLACE and (9) LIGHTINTHESTORM have the form and experience to make their presence felt, although a bigger threat could come from the well-bred newcomers (4) ORANJEMUND and (8) KAMENSKY. Watch the betting for clues and respect any market support.

(1) ROSSORE FINALE has been costly to follow but would not be winning out of turn after several near-misses.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) KYLIE’S ANGEL has improved since relocating to the Highveld, running well in both comeback outings for the new yard. She need not make a great deal of improvement in her peak outing to open her account.

(10) QUEEN OF LOVE failed to confirm the promise of her encouraging 1,400m debut when trying 1,600m last time. But she will appreciate a return to this trip, so should not be written off.

(2) RAINBOW RIVER and (6) LIKE A BUTTERFLY could get into the picture but are vulnerable to the less-exposed (5) GREEN FAME, who is open to improvement after a freshen up.

Race 5 (1,400m)

The best-weighted (4) THE AFRICA HOUSE made an encouraging reappearance over a similar trip on yielding ground last month, finishing ahead of (1) WYZEACT on identical weight terms. With improved fitness, he could return to winning ways.

(2) RICHARD THE FIRST has a bit to find at the weights but has improved with blinkers fitted and is capable over this extended trip, so has to be taken seriously.

(7) KYOMAI would also have tightened up with the benefit of a much-needed comeback outing and is weighted to be competitive, too.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(3) DREAMLAND has been impressive in reeling off a hat-trick of sprint victories but is 2.5kg worse off with (5) RAINBOW REWARD, who was beaten just a length by that rival last time.

(1) ICE STAR was rewarded for her consistency with a last-start victory on the Inside track last month and she ought to remain competitive under topweight (four-point penalty).

(2) KARANGETANG has dropped to a dangerous mark and should not be underestimated in his peak outing.

(7) VELDSKOEN would have needed the run last time (returned from a rest on Highveld debut), so is open to improvement.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(1) GEORGE HANDEL had excuses for a disappointing Grade 1 SA Derby performance and ought to fare better at this level.

Both (9) VESUVIO and (4) THE BRIEF are better off at the weights with the progressive (7) MASTER ARIANO who, despite a six-point penalty for his latest win, is probably better than rated (ahead of the handicapper). He won with a bit in hand last time and is good value to complete a hat-trick.

(8) STREWN SKY and (5) TOTAL SURRENDER can get involved, too.

Race 8 (1,600m)

Improving (7) GIMMEACHOICE is unexposed and it could pay to follow his progress.

(2) BOB’S YOUR UNCLE would not be winning out of turn and may find the extra 150m more to his liking after a close-up second over 1,450m last time.

(6) POCKET WATCH and (4) GIMMEALIGHT have solid form credentials and ought to be competitive.