Mesmerizing wins slow 2-horse trial

With Singapore racing taking a month's break after tomorrow's final meeting of the 2021 season, the barrier trial action slowed to a canter at Kranji yesterday morning.

There was only one heat with five runners scheduled. But three horses were scratched, leaving only two to face the starter.

Mesmerizing and Plato, both trained by Leslie Khoo, jumped together and paced each other throughout like just a gallop. It did not have the excitement of a trial action with the usual speed.

Naturally, the timing was very slow. Mesmerizing beat his stablemate by just a nose and he clocked a pedestrain 66.03sec for the Polytrack 1,000m. He was ridden by jockey Zyrul Nor Azman. Plato was ridden by former jockey Pregasam Dellorto.

Mesmerizing won his debut by almost five lengths over the Poly 1,600m and finished dead last in his only other start, over 1,800m on turf.