Nov 29 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Hat-trick hero Chill Chibi (Jerry Chau) is on course for his fourth straight success in Race 7 at Happy Valley on Nov 29. The Danny Shum-trained progressive galloper may have the top weight to shoulder but Chau's 2lb (0.9kg) claim will come in handy in lowering the load a bit.

Race 1 (1,000m)

6 Goodmanship can improve out of his first-up run. He is a winner in this grade and is no stranger to turning his form around.

7 Happily Friends gets the services of James McDonald, who booted home a double on Nov 26 – the first day of his five-week Hong Kong stint. The horse has been consistent all season.

3 Strive For Glory is versatile. He can either lead or follow this group. Chances are he will go to the front as he returns to Class 5 with Zac Purton booked.

1 Great Days can be prominent from the good gate.

Race 2 (1,000m)

3 Explosive Witness is in the right vein of form. He has been consistent of late and could easily steamroll this group with McDonald engaged.

2 California Deeply is better than his record suggests. It is just a matter of when he plans to showcase his best. Angus Chung’s 5lb (2.27kg) apprentice claim is a plus.

5 Humble Star has a suitable draw as he chases consecutive wins. Purton retains the ride.

1 Grateful Heart looks like he is much improved in Class 3. Expect more improvement this season.

Race 3 (2,200m)

3 Kasa Papa was kept in at a crucial stage last start, before flashing home late between runners. With the right run, he looks the one to beat. The extra distance will suit.

7 Kyrus Unicorn won well two starts ago and has remained in solid form. The inside draw (gate 3) is in his favour.

4 Flying Silver gets the services of McDonald. He has been consistent and remains a threat over this course and distance.

1 Darci Joy has Chung up and draws a good gate.

Race 4 (1,800m)

11 Mighty Star was travelling well last start before suffering an interference. He mustered after that, but found further trouble in the straight. He raced well that day and he just needs to overcome the wide gate.

5 Colourful Baron gets the services of Purton. He has been consistent this term and deserves his chance.

2 Happy Hero is chasing back-to-back wins. His form is suitable and he looks to have plenty of rating points still in hand.

1 Sun Of Makfi is not without his chance. Keep safe.

Race 5 (1,200m)

8 Easy Snip was racing well last start before he was shunted wide on the turn for home. He closed off well after this and there was plenty of merit in that first-up performance. He can take another step forward.

5 Talents Supremo is after successive victories. He was impressive last start and can improve once more.

3 Rubylot has hit the ground running with three placings from three runs. He gets his opportunity.

2 Kokushi Musou does his best racing over this course and distance.

Race 6 (1,200m)

2 High Rise Soldier does his best racing in this grade and also over this course and distance. He can improve out of sight, especially from an ideal draw. The one to catch.

1 Happy Fat Cat has the early pace to lead this group. The strong booking of McDonald warrants consideration, especially from barrier 3.

11 Regent Glory has an ideal draw and can receive the right run close to the speed. A plus with Purton engaged.

3 Watch Buddy was a winner two runs back. He will improve second-up this term.

Race 7 (1,800m)

1 Chill Chibi was super impressive in victory last start, as well as the two wins before that. He continues to improve and Jerry Chau’s 2lb claim will reduce his load to 133lb.

10 Frantanck slots in light and can return to the level of form that he displayed two runs ago when he finished a close third over this course and trip. He is worth each-way with Karis Teetan aboard.

7 Big Red is consistent and has a suitable draw. He should already be a winner and he gets his chance again.

2 Escape Route is next in line.

Race 8 (1,200m)

6 Bundle Of Charm can mix his form but his two runs before his latest effort were outstanding. He needs only to return to that level to prove seriously competitive.

2 Howdeepisyourlove is a super talent and he returns first-up. He will need luck from the draw, but should have improved between seasons.

5 Son Pak Fu is after consecutive wins. He has class and should be able to make his presence felt.

9 Goko Win has more improvement to come. Next best.

