Ong’s Filial Dragon blows hot at trials

Filial Dragon (Koh Teck Huat) beating Pacific Atlantic (Daniel Moor) in the second of three trials on Aug 8 to clock a stylish 59.85sec for the 1,000m.

On ratings alone, Filial Dragon was not supposed to win his trial. There were others rated higher than his 59, like King Of Sixty-One (78) and Smart Star (71).

But, sometimes, rating points are mere numbers and what matters is the horse’s form on the day.

And, at the trials on Aug 8, Filial Dragon had the form. Partnered by jockey Koh Teck Huat, Filial Dragon showed his rivals a clean pair of heels as he came with a sustained run from second at the furlong marker to claim victory in the second of three trials.

And he did it in fine fashion, clocking 59.85sec for the 1,000m trip. Usually, though, it is not something cast in stone – that horses who break the minute mark at the trials turn in excellent showings at their next outing.

So, keep an eye on this five-year-old son of I Am Invincible.

The one-time winner from 17 starts – that victory came in a Class 4 1,200m turf race on Oct 28, 2023 – has been finding it hard putting together a second success.

But he is getting there. Two of his three most recent runs have been encouraging efforts.

After a third to Bransom over 1,000m on the Polytrack on June 1, he stepped out on June 16 to finish a close-up second to Sacred Buddy in similar Class 4 company.

He had to race wide and without cover for most of that 1,100m race on the Polytrack and acquitted himself well to finish less than one length behind the winner.

Yes, trainer Jason Ong has got a good one in his stalls and he must be given loads of respect when he next goes to the races.

Ong, who sits on 59 winners for the season and looks a shoo-in for trainers’ honours, had earlier won the first trial of the morning when Street Boss four-year-old Wins Eight, with jockey Bruno Queiroz atop, stayed on well to grab glory from the Manoel Nunes-ridden Vittoria Perfetta by half-a-length in 1min 00.93sec.

It was a good showing from the winner but top marks had to go to Pacific Spirit, who charged home to take third spot.

Pacific Spirit, with Koh astride, was doing his best work late.

The four-year-old son of Rip Van Winkle did appear rather sleepy in the early part of the sprint.

Indeed, the David Kok-trained galloper was unsighted passing the 600m and it was only deep into the final stretch that he seemed to wake up from his slumber.

Once roused, he took the bit between his teeth and romped in – failing by just 1½ lengths to catch the winner and runner-up. Still, he would have scored highly with those who watched the action.

A winner of two races in Class 5 on the Polytrack from 19 starts – over 1,600m on March 17 and over 1,700m on April 13 – Pacific Spirit has not been a regular face at the trials.

Indeed, and counting this most recent one, he has trialled just three times – the other two occasions being on June 8, 2023, and Dec 7, 2023.

If this latest trial can be taken to gauge Pacific Spirit’s current condition, then mark him down as a horse to follow.

And while you are at it, factor in Saint Tropez as another horse who could be winning soon.

Prepared by Tim Fitzsimmons, he took out the third trial in 59.91 under jockey Ryan Curatolo.

Saint Tropez, who turned six on Aug 1, last won on April 21, when he beat Smart Star by a short head in a Class 4 2,000m race.

The son of Not A Single Doubt warrants respect whenever he races beyond 1,600m.

