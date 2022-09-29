Pacific Express has found a winnable race

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(4) ASIYE PHAMBILI proved costly to follow in both starts but could show her true potential and should be given another chance.

(7) ROSY LEMON found no support on debut but challenged strongly to get close in third.

(6) KENTISH MAID is looking to improve on debut.

(1) MIGHTY GODDESS could sneak into a place.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(9) PRINCESS ILARIA is looking for further but after two good showings she should be hard to beat.

(4) RED EMPEROR showed up well on debut and will know more about it.

(7) WOODLAND RIDGE found support in both his starts but disappointed. Look for improvement.

(5) STROKE OF MERCY did well on debut and comes into the picture.

RACE 3 (1,700M)

(1) TOP SAIL has not been far back to date and the extra should suit.

(2) AFRICAN TORRENT showed vast improvement in his second start and could feature.

(3) BATTLEGROUND is improving and should make his presence felt.

(6) KING OF ROME was not far behind him in his second start.

RACE 4 (1,700M)

(6) PACIFIC EXPRESS is the form horse. He races in new surroundings but it is not a strong field and the race looks winnable.

(1) INNER SENSE sports blinkers now and any improvement should see her in contention.

(2) MAITH AN CAILIN is on the up.

(4) COFFEE IN SEATTLE and (5) DOUBLE JOY are looking to improve.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(2) KARANGETANG is highly thought of and makes his comeback run as a gelding. Watch the betting.

(3) FAR AWAY WINTER is smart and will turn in a good run.

(7) SHOW TIME needed her last run and receives chunks of weight from her rivals.

(1) TRUST THE FIRE is running well but could earn some place money.

RACE 6 (1,500M)

(8) KENTALLEN BAY looks useful and could complete a hat-trick.

(2) WHISPERS OF WAR was narrowly beaten first time out and could go one better.

(1) BEY SUYAY earns his keep but his weight is against him.

(9) SOUTHERN BLAZE could place if he manages to jump away on terms.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(2) BALLROOM BLISS, (5) TERRA TIME and (4) SOUTHERN SONG are the form horses and there is nothing between them.

(7) KIND JUDY is holding form and should not be far off.

(3) SNOW PALACE could win if she is in the right mood.

(1) OPERA GLASS has a big weight and that is a worry.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

(1) MIRREN is in form and could complete a hat-trick.

(6) FASINADA is also running well and should be involved in the finish.

(2) SUN BIRD needed her last outing and will come on.

(3) LIVERPOOL LEGEND won last time and could challenge.