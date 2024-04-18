Pacific Vampire even sharper

Impressive debut winner Pacific Vampire giving another galloping lesson at the Kranji barrier trials on April 18. After taking a drop into second place early, he again rolled forward once Jerlyn Seow slipped some rein around 700m out.

Just like his namesake, Pacific Vampire seems to be scared of only the sun.

In two appearances at Kranji, namely a barrier trial on March 28 and his race debut in a Class 4 (1,000m) on April 6, two things in common have emerged.

He ran first, daylight second, as if his life depended on putting his rivals in the shade as fast as he could.

A three-time Sydney winner known as Shadow Vampire, the Impending four-year-old has done it again at the April 18 barrier trials.

With regular partner Jerlyn Seow aboard, he left his five rivals high and dry by an even bigger margin – nearly eight lengths, two more than at his first trial.

Like everybody else on hand at his first Kranji outing, his all-the-way win (by 2½ lengths) blew Jason Ong away.

But the 2023 Singapore champion trainer did make it clear that the Pacific Stable’s new recruit was not just a jump-and-run speedball.

He was actually surprised his new racing pattern went against the grain of his three come-from-behind victories (all over 1,000m) in provincial New South Wales.

Ong was excited to train a horse who may have more than one string to his bow, but the second trial romp may suggest he is sticking to the tried and tested formula for now.

“At his first trial, he was keen and won in impressive time,” said Ong.

“It’s probably because he hasn’t been racing for a long time and he came into it fresh.

“But he’s settled down better after his first race two weeks ago.

“He was so well within himself, so we just let him gallop. I was very pleased with that trial.”

Nonetheless, it would have been remiss of Ong not to test Pacific Vampire’s other side at some stage. He duly got a glimpse of it in the first quarter of the 1,000m hit-out.

Even though Fighting Hero (Bruno Queiroz) sprang out of the pens, Pacific Vampire dropped his head and settled nicely in second.

It did not last long, though. The moment Queiroz threw out the anchors, Pacific Vampire quickly mowed Fighting Hero down before darting clear and leaving his rivals gasping for breath.

“He did settle better today, but in saying this, I didn’t want Jerlyn to hold him back,” said Ong.

Ong may therefore not cramp his style so soon. But, with possible loftier targets looming, he just wants to play his cards right.

“I haven’t marked down any race for him yet, but it should not be far away,” said the Singaporean.

“The grand plan is the 4YO series. Hopefully, he’s good enough.

“For now, we just want him to keep improving after each race. The 4YO races only start in June, so I’ll take it step by step.”

The $150,000 Group 2 EW Barker Trophy (1,400m) on April 21 is without an Ong ward, even if Prosperous Return was once in the mix.

But with only one third in five starts under him, Ong has lowered his aim for the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup winner, then trained by Michael Clements.

“With horses like Lim’s Kosciuszko, I thought he wouldn’t be good enough,” he said.

“So, Barker’s off, and the Kranji Mile, too. I’ll probably look for a Kranji Stakes A instead of throwing him into the deep sea, and lose faith in him.”

