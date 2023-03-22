Puerto Plata will relish shorter trip

Race 1 (2,000m)



Both (1) MAITH AN CAILIN and (2) IMPRESSION showed vast improvement in their last runs and either could take the honours in the Work Riders opener. IMPRESSION finished three lengths ahead of (3) QUEEN BRITANNA, so should confirm.

(4) ON THE GUEST LIST should not be far off. Can challenge.



Race 2 (2,400m)



(3) BANHA BRIDGE is honest and has been consistent of late. Should go close.

(1) CAPTAIN CHORUS has been slightly disappointing lately but is capable of a lot better.

(2) EARL needs to reproduce his penultimate performance.

(5) AFRAAD had breathing problems last time.



Race 3 (1,000m)



Of the 11 runners carded, nine have yet to compete. Watch the betting and respect the money – especially on (9) REAL RELIEF who is doing well. Look for improvement from filly (11) ROSE TINTED who bled on debut.



Race 4 (1,000m)



Of those that have raced, (2) CALLMEWHENUNEEDME is the form choice, however, watch first-timers (12) WUGUG, (8) MARY’S GREENLIGHT and (3) CHROME TOURMALINE.

(1) ARCTIC FLAG, (4) DIVINE MOONLIGHT, (5) ENCHANTING LADY and (11) WINTER PATH are looking to improve.



Race 5 (1,800m)



(1) PUERTO PLATA will prefer the slightly shorter trip and if he handles the wide draw, he should make his presence felt.

(2) NGOKUSHESHA has a shout if he runs up to form.

(10) MISS CHRISTMAS was cut into last time. Should do better.

(3) TIME TO MEDITATE is running close-up and has a chance.

(4) WONDERWORLD is better than his last run. He can still make the frame.



Race 6 (1,600m)



(1) DESTINY OF SOULS took a walk in the betting last time. He never got into it but was reportedly blowing after. The shorter trip should suit.

(4) STRATOSPHERIC opened his account last time. This is tougher, but he can go in again.

(7) NAPOLEON needs to keep up the gallop.

(2) CRIMSON KING is having his peak run – respect.

(3) INVINCIBLE WARRIOR never showed up in his two runs after a rest but could get back on track.



Race 7 (1,450m)



(5) TIZONA was a disappointment last time but could continue his fresh wins for the Tony Peter yard.

(2) GOLDEN SPOON and (12) MCEBISI are in good form – watch.

(6) VITELLIUS was not disgraced in his post-maiden and could challenge.

(3) BLACK EGRET comes off a maiden win and looks to have scope for improvement.



Race 8 (1,000m)



(3) LAETITIA’S ANGEL is holding form and should be involved again. She beat (4) VAR PARK by 1.1 lengths but is 1.5kg worse off. It could get close.

(14) MIA REGINA was coughing last time but fared well on debut in her new yard.

(5) AXEL COLLINS forms a strong back-up.

(10) WESTERN WISHES never beat much on her debut win but can only improve.