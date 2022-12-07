Purton set to dominate with Copartner era

The Chris So-trained Copartner Era is in the right vein of form and pairs favourably with Zac Purton in the second leg of the Longines International Jockeys' Championship at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

Race 1 (1,650m)

2 Killer Instinct is racing well and should improve again third-up this season.

7 Happy Jai Jai caught the eye first-up. He is versatile and rates strongly for the in-form Benno Yung stable.

1 Toycoon can improve at Happy Valley. The booking of Mickael Barzalona also catches the eye.

3 Turin Warrior is closing in on a first win in Hong Kong. Zac Purton’s retention bodes well.

Race 2 (1,650m)

4 Mister Arm closed off well last start. With improved fitness, he appears well placed to land another win.

3 London Luckystar is chasing a hat-trick. He stays in Class 5, which will give him every opportunity.

7 Medic Elite is consistent without winning. He gets his chance again.

10 Fortune Master could roll forward from Gate 1. He will get a soft, ground-saving run under Jamie Kah.

Race 3 (1,200m)

11 Little Player is improving and nears a first Hong Kong hurrah. He gets his chance, especially with the in-form Matthew Chadwick sticking aboard.

4 Hearty Wish is consistent and has come within a length of winning twice this season. He is in solid form and has Kah at the helm.

10 Handsome Guys is racing consistently this term and makes a notable pairing with Ryan Moore. He is a big player if he can offset the wide draw.

9 U W Brother has consistency on his side.

Race 4 (1,000m)

Longines International Jockeys’ Championship (1st leg)

10 Faribault finished well first-up and natural improvement is expected. This is a good chance for Chadwick to collect some valuable points in the opening leg of the jockeys’ challenge.

5 Charming Steed draws favourably and knows what he is doing at Happy Valley. He will get his opportunity.

7 Supreme Lucky finished fifth first-up. Take him on an each-way basis, especially having drawn Gate 1 with Purton astride.

3 Momentum Galaxy can mix his form but does his best racing at Happy Valley.

Race 5 (1,650m)

Longines International Jockeys’ Championship (2nd leg) |

2 Copartner Era is in the right vein of form and pairs favourably with Purton. He is the clear standout against a strong bunch which he can overcome.

12 My Intelligent slots in light and just needs to offset the wide gate. Expect him to roll across for the lead and try to pinch this.

4 Spicy Grill is doing well, as is his trainer, Pierre Ng, who collected a double on Sunday.

10 Kung Fu Tea turned his form around to finish second last time. He gets his chance once more.

Race 6 (1,200m)

12 Sixth Generation slots in light and can improve following his first-up second. The wide gate is not ideal but Purton will know how to overcome this hindrance.

4 Gold Gold Baby has a stack of class. A two-time winner from his last three starts, he can take another step forward.

7 Allgreektome was seventh first-up in Hong Kong. He appears better than that.

2 Mega Bonus is after back-to-back successes.

Race 7 (1,650m)

Longines International Jockeys’ Championship (3rd leg)

10 Viva Hunter is consistent and is a two-time course-and-distance winner. He is much better suited in this grade and Ryan Moore’s pairing will ensure him every opportunity.

9 Packing Famous is a two-time winner at Happy Valley. Purton knows the horse well.

3 Rising From Ashes is nearing a career-best form. Drawn pole position, he will be storming home via the shortest route.

5 Setanta is a bit doubtful over this trip but he has a touch of class.

Race 8 (1,200m)

Longines International Jockeys’ Championship (4th leg)

2 Namjong Sings turned his form around to finish second last start. He rates strongly as a consistent prospect and is a relatively straightforward ride for Barzalona.

7 Xponential missed by a nose last time. He looks a solid chance for Purton.

10 California Vanes has an inside draw. He is versatile and is already a winner this campaign.

3 Adios has class. An emphatic winner at his penultimate start, he will be thereabouts.

Race 9 (1,800m)

4 Packing Award is a seriously talented horse who is capable of taking another step forward. He won well last start and the rise in distance should not be a concern, especially as he regularly does his best work late.

11 Flying Quest hit form last start and he pairs favourably with Kah. The inside gate will suit.

7 Savaquin is consistent and gets his chance again. He does not know how to run a poor race but he will need every favour to win.

6 Rise Brethren is in his career-best form, with two wins and two seconds in his last four starts. He is well placed again.

