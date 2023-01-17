Quiz Master has the correct answer

Race 1 (1,200m)

(3) COTTON RON found strong market support when tried with blinkers. He found one too good and the drop to a sprint on the Poly could see him home.

(2) FIRE TONIC ran well below form over 1,400m last time and drops in trip. He makes his Poly debut.

(7) GRANDE LUPO caught the eye when starting at long odds last time. He could be coming to hand and also makes his Poly debut.

(5) VIVIR MI VIDA comes from a very much in-form yard. She takes on the males but made a promising Poly debut and this trip should suit.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(8) STEALTH ATTACK has been knocking on the door since being switched to the Poly. Her last run was possibly a furlong too far. She can make amends.

(3) SKY CAFE has gone well on the Poly and this trip should suit.

(6) FRENCH PRINCESS has finally secured a nice draw. She was given far too much to do last start and can make big improvement.

(4) ISIPHETHO has improved with each outing. She makes her Poly debut and can feature.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(3) LADY MCBETH was beaten narrowly on the Poly as the favourite last time. The three-time winner has shown signs of coming back to hand.

(4) LUNA ECLIPSE got a four-point rise in the handicap after her last win. Her best form has been on this surface and she should make another bold bid.

(2) CRAZY BLUES was not far back when taking on much stronger rivals last time. The mare has a big weight but the drop in class could suit.

(9) PRINCESS JO won well second-up. She looks to have some scope.



Race 4 (1,400m)

(8) COUNT MARSH is over his best course and distance. Although drawn a touch wide, he should be right there.

(2) GENTLEMAN’S WAY is back on his preferred surface and goes well over this trip.

(1) MAC HARDY is lightly raced but has shown up well in all three Poly starts. The extra 200m suits.

(3) HEAD GARDENER is battling for his second win but his best recent showing has been over this course and distance.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(7) BLACKWHITEDYNAMITE has been close-up in his last two starts on the Poly. He has a useful claiming apprentice up and can go one better.

(2) PREEMPTIVE STRIKE has shown his best recent form on the Poly. He went down narrowly last run and the 1.5kg allowance will be a big plus.

(1) SON OF SILK nearly upset at long odds over this course and distance last time. All three of his local runs have been on the Poly.

(3) ROY’S JULY MAGIC has come to hand. He was a recent maiden winner but is lightly raced and can make further improvement.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(3) QUIZ MASTER has been in good form on the Poly. He steps up in trip and has a strong chance.

(4) BLUE EYES steps up to a mile but has improved in sprints with a tongue tie. He should stay the trip.

(5) MISS LIALAH takes on the males but has not been far off in her recent outings. With a handy weight, she is not out of it.

(6) EXCEED EXPECTATION has taken on stronger rivals and found market support last run. Rachel Venniker, who claims 1.5kg, stays aboard.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(5) FUNKY MUSIC has run two promising sprints since changing yards. Her Highveld form was over this trip.

(6) TEICHMAN handles the Poly but has been on the turf at recent outings. He has been in good form. He scored his fifth win at his penultimate start.

(7) MAJESTIC POWER is way better than his last effort. He was beaten narrowly by Teichman in his penultimate start and is 2.5kg better off at the weights.

(8) FINAL DESTINY steps up in trip and has a light weight. He had a tough draw last time and should make a bold bid.