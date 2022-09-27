Ralph The Rascal to reap the rewards in Race 8

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(9) RED MAGICIAN is lightly raced and the experiment in going over a mile last run proved a trip too far. He is back over the sprint on the Poly. He has a lot in his favour in a tricky maiden event.

(3) LAZY GUY is struggling to shed his maiden tag, but jockey Calvin Habib knows him well. He has a short finishing burst and the switch to the Poly could benefit.

(1) LUCKY DOLLAR raced greenly in the race won by the useful Kitchakal. He is sure to make improvement from his pole position.

(2) ARBITRATOR has improved with blinkers. He has not been far back in his last three starts. He was second on the Poly last time.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(7) IMPERIAL ORDER has the best credentials among those with exposed form. Hard to beat.

(8) DOUBLE SILVER was well beaten over a mile on the Poly in his last start. He can do better over this shorter trip.

(5) IMAGINABLE and (2) MAYA’S CAT are two talented first-timers. Watch the betting.

RACE 3 (1,700M)

(2) L’ULTIMO was not too far back when trying the Poly and some ground last time. He is lightly raced and seems to be coming along the right way.

(1) CORSICAN was completely outpaced in his last sprint won by his stable companion. He is jumping from 1,000m to 1,700m, but he is prepared by an astute trainer.

(3) ICE AND FIRE has been improving slowly with his new stable. He is going over this trip for the first time which should suit.

(7) CATALEYA SUMMER has improved with each outing. He stays the trip and has blinkers for the first time.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(2) FLIRTY DANCER made a smart debut over this trip on turf. She is meeting little of note and should be able to go one better.

(4) SUCH A CRACKER found support with earmuffs on for the first time, but went down narrowly over this course and distance. A repeat should see her close again.

(7) CHASING TIME is improving slowly and could find this trip more to her liking.

(1) INHLE INTOMBI was green on debut and was not far back. Drawn well, she is the one to watch.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(4) INGAKARA is over her best course and distance. Consistent, she should be a big runner.

(5) WINTER MELODY got a four-point rise in the handicap after her last win. But she is taking on slightly weaker rivals and goes well on the Poly.

(7) QUE FOR YOU has consistent form over this trip. An each-way chance.

(2) RECKLESS LOVE comes from a much in-form stable. With a 2.5kg claimer up, she has a chance of recording her second win.

RACE 6 (1,900M)

(3) SIEGE OF ORLEANS has been dropping in the handicap and was not too far back from a wide draw last time. The stable has hit form and she should be competitive.

(8) IRON CHEF is over her best course and distance and the stable has hit form. She has a handy weight and should be a big runner.

(2) GREEN SLEEVES is another that has come down in the handicap. She faded only late last time, behind her stable companion. With a handy weight, she must have a strong chance.

(5) RISE is way better than her last effort. She was a winner of her penultimate start on the Poly. Although she is giving weight all around, she is looking for her sixth win, compared to her rivals looking for their second.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(2) MAGICALLEE is as game as they come. She was a touch unlucky last run. Holding form well, she is due for a change of fortune.

(3) PRINCESS SANTO made marked improvement second-up for her new stable. She has a handy weight again.

(7) LADY HEIST is a bit of a Poly specialist. She has gone further at her last two starts but shed her maiden over this course and trip.

(1) DUNYAA is coming to hand. She was running on well in her last start and looks primed for this.

(4) PERFECT APPEAL loves the Poly and was close-up from the worst draw last run.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(3) RALPH THE RASCAL was game with blinkers first time when beaten by two promising younger rivals. He is up in class but, with a handy weight, he should make another bold bid.

(1) GRAPPLER made a modest debut for his new stable but is way better than that. The switch to the Poly and second run for the yard should see him improve.

(6) PRINCE OF TARANTO has risen in the handicap. He went up four points for his last win but does seem better over the extra 200m.

(4) SPIRIT OF MY FATE was narrowly beaten last run over further but this is a better trip and he has a handy weight to go with it.