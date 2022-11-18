Running for more Glory

Running Glory is getting suitable conditions and will take some beating in Race 3 at Sha Tin. He will have the services of top jockey Zac Purton.

Race 1 (2,000m)

5 Secret Vision is racing well and looks favoured by the rise in distance. He is unknown over this trip but appears to be doing everything right. He is worth taking a chance on.

6 Hit The Shot did well to nail a breakthrough victory last time. He can kick on with it, especially from an ideal draw.

3 Precise Express mixes his form but possesses a powerful finish. He is the value choice.

11 Natural Storm caught the eye late in his last start. Expect something similar.

Race 2 (1,200m)

9 I Give looks to have tremendous gate speed and should find the front. He has done well in the lead-up to his debut with a set of impressive trials. He can win.

5 Act Of Faith also appears forward enough to figure first-up. The wide gate makes things tricky, but he is expected to try and cross the field early

2 Super Sunny Sing is chasing a second success. He should get the run of the race.

1 Ice Legend knows what it is all about. The strong booking of Zac Purton ensures his chances.

Race 3 (1,800m)

2 Running Glory went close last time. He can take another step forward for a sixth hurrah. He gets all the conditions to suit. He will also have Purton aboard and will take some beating.

3 Celestial Power is consistent. He should get another charmed run close to the speed.

6 Charity Go has claims. He has got the ability and it would not surprise to see him bounce out of the ground.

4 Rise Brethren won well first-up. He had a few favours that day and he will need things to fall his way once more.

Race 4 (1,400m)

10 Peak To Peak won second-up last campaign and, chances are, he is out to do it again. He has drawn ideally and his fitness should have improved sharply following a first-up sixth.

9 Turbo Power looks well suited over 1,400m on turf. He is an each-way prospect.

7 Circuit Mighty has claims and is doing plenty right. He was without luck last time and his pairing with Purton catches the eye.

11 Splendid Living has been handed an awful draw. Still, he is a solid chance.

Race 5 (1,200m)

8 Golden Express has been impressive, ahead of his Hong Kong debut. Looking the part in all his trials, a first-up win is very likely. Gate 1 suits, Purton’s booking is key and this contest appears well within his grasp.

13 Island Golden burst onto the scene with an impressive debut success. He can make another good impression.

10 Circuit Ten is lightly raced but should improve getting up in trip. The handy 10lb (4.54kg) claim also puts him in good light.

3 Lord Thunder is returning from a lengthy spell. While he may need the run, he cannot be overlooked.

Race 6 (1,200m)

G2 BOCHK Private Banking Jockey Club Sprint

7 Courier Wonder returned for a rather inconclusive effort first-up in October. He was blocked for a run several times and it remains unknown whether he can reprise his best. He is still only a five-year-old and there was little separating him and 1 Wellington before his setback in early 2022. These two could well fight it out if Courier Wonder continues to remain sound.

11 Lucky Sweynesse is improving with each run.

2 Sky Field has class and will be running on late.

Race 7 (1,600m)

G2 BOCHK Private Wealth

Jockey Club Mile

1 Golden Sixty is Hong Kong’s best horse and none of these should be getting close to him. He is returning in fine fettle as he chases a third Longines Hong Kong Mile crown in December.

3 California Spangle should lead and look the winner at some stage. He will give this group something to catch. But, if Golden Sixty is within range, it is expected that California Spangle will be caught.

6 Turin Redsun is still a rather unknown commodity. But he can figure at the finish.

2 Waikuku should run well but this run will make him better

Race 8 (2,000m)

G2 BOCHK Jockey Club Cup

4 Tourbillon Diamond can defeat his stablemate and likely favourite, 1 Romantic Warrior. Tourbillon Diamond ran well first-up and his consistency favours him, especially if Romantic Warrior is underdone as he returns first-up following a minor setback. Romantic Warrior will need to be sharp.

6 Senor Toba keeps improving and he can do that again. Each time he rises in trip, he gets better.

2 Russian Emperor was sound first-up, although he finished unplaced. He was not far from the winner. Look for him running on late.

Race 9 (1,200m)

5 Packing Victory did a fair bit of work on the speed last time. But he faded to sixth, and rightfully so. He is expected to bounce back, especially from Gate 5 and under jockey James McDonald.

3 Fantastic Way is chasing back-to-back wins, after scoring over the course and distance. If anything, he should improve from that second-up effort.

4 Ima Single Man does not know how to run poorly. The inside draw favours him.

2 Lucky With You has consistency on his side. He has more ability than what we have seen.

Race 10 (1,400m)

4 Rocket Spade has trialled nicely at Conghua, ahead of his return. His first-up run last season in Class 2, when a fast-closing fourth over this course and distance, bodes well for this contest.

1 Erimo has found his groove and is chasing a hat-trick of wins. His last successs was full of merit, but he will need to lug the top weight.

6 Decrypt is racing well and has claims.

11 Seasons Bliss is a bolter and should start at a huge price. He is worth an each-way ticket.

- Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club