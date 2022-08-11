Silent War should claim victory in Race 5

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(6) RED IMPACT showed promise in both starts as a two-year-old. With natural improvement, the colt should be the one to beat.

(7) RUBERTUS could pose a threat with likely improvement, after an encouraging introduction over the course and distance.

Newcomers (4) HOT ICE and (5) PREVALENCE are bred to be useful and must be respected, especially if the market speaks in their favour.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(6) HELEN’S LEGACY and (7) I’LL SLIP AWAY ran with promise on debut and ought to have improved. Both are likely to be competitive. A slight preference for I’ll Slip Away, who caught the eye after a slow start on her introduction over this track and trip. Helen’s Legacy showed pace over 1,200m first time out. On that evidence, she could enjoy the shorter trip.

(2) ST KITTS has disappointed in two starts on yielding ground but is capable of making her presence felt on earlier form.

The bigger threats could come from newcomers (3) CHILILABOMBWE and the well-bred (8) STRAWBERRY LIGHT. Follow the market moves.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(2) I DID IT MY WAY has done better with each start. It could pay to follow his progress with further improvement expected over this distance after running on to finish third over a shorter trip last time.

(5) CIDER HOUSE RULES (gelded) and (8) WILLIAM THE FIRST are returning from their respective layoffs. They ought to have come on during their time off, so could improve to make their presence felt.

(1) DONDER STORM has the form and experience to play a role, too, but is vulnerable to less-exposed rivals.

The well-bred (4) GREEN FALCON is one of those and could improve with the step-up in trip.

Newcomer (6) LE MORNE is one to keep an eye on.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(4) LOVE RULES ran on well in her 1,250m debut and ought to have come on. She could be the one to follow over this trip with that run under her belt.

(7) SPARKLING CRYSTAL had the benefit of experience when finishing ahead of Love Rules and should be competitive on that form.

(1) AIR OF ROYALTY is a top contender with the addition of blinkers after an improved last start.

(8) ELLA’S DELIGHT has scope to improve over this distance for the first time, so is best kept safe.

(5) SILVERLINKS has claims.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) SILENT WAR was a fast-finishing second over this track and trip in a stronger race last time. He is set to bounce back to winning ways off the same mark, despite conceding weight all round.

(2) VAN HUNKS is an obvious threat, after a pleasing comeback from a rest and a gelding operation. He ought to have tightened up.

Stablemate (3) NIGHT RULER has rediscovered his form. He has eased in the ratings and should make his presence felt under these conditions.

(5) CAPTIVE MOON has a bit to find on the form of a recent meeting with NightRuler but has scope to improve.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

The conditions suit fairer sex representatives (1) MAJOR ATTRACTION and stablemate (2) MARIA QUEROL, who should both go well with their sights lowered after second-place finishes in feature races last time.

(3) PACK LEADER has caught the eye in both starts since returning from a spell on the Highveld.

(5) NORTHERN SONG was an encouraging third on his return from a lengthy layoff and ought to have tightened up.

(4) HAN SOLO also has the form to score.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

(2) ACADEMIC GOLD made light work of her rivals over 1,600m at a lower level last time. This resulted in a six-point penalty, which may not be enough to prevent her from following up.

(3) PERFECT TRUST and (7) IRISH WILDFLOWER are held on that form but are capable of getting closer over this trip on revised weight terms.

(1) JASMINE could emerge as the biggest threat, as she has dropped in the ratings and reverts to a handicap against her own gender.

(4) ROSALIE RUNS and stablemate (6) EVERGLADES have run well fresh, so should not be discounted on their returns.