Smart Magniac can score again

Magniac winning his last start on April 19 with champion jockey Zac Purton astride. The combination look hard to run down in Race 8 on Wednesday night. PHOTO: HKJC

Race 1 (2,200m)

11 Fortune Triple is in the right vein of form and his latest trial was sound. He rates as the one to beat with no weight and as a course-and-distance winner.

2 Vincy makes a welcome step down to Class 5. He draws well, gets Zac Purton up and should threaten this group.

12 Fortune Winner slots in light and appears to be making the necessary improvement. He can take another step forward.

7 Ring Bells is getting close to a first win.

Race 2 (1,000m)

6 Goodmanship is racing well this term and has had a little freshen up between runs. This will do him a world of good and his latest trial was solid.

8 Tronic Mighty comes out of the same race. He finished second and he is very close to scoring another win this term.

3 Strive For Glory led last start and won well. He will try the same again but he might have some company.

11 Call Me Lu continues to progress. Keep safe.

Race 3 (1,650m)

3 Lean Hero has progressed well since returning from a minor setback. He gets his chance for Michael Dee over his preferred course and distance from an ideal draw.

4 Diamond Diamond looks open to further improvement after finishing fifth on debut. Purton’s booking catches the eye.

12 Cordyceps One slots in light and is holding his condition. He is favoured under the feather-weight impost.

1 Gang Of Brothers is a two-time winner from his last three starts. He is going to make his presence felt.

Race 4 (1,200m)

3 Stormtrouper is deserving of a victory this season. He has gone close several times. He gets an excellent opportunity to score, especially with Purton retaining the ride from gate 2. The one to beat.

12 Modest Gentleman has made good inroads. He slots in light and Karis Teetan’s booking is worth noting.

8 Denfield draws awkwardly but is racing well at the minute. He can take another step forward, especially with Vincent Ho aboard.

1 Awesome Treasure has claims.

Race 5 (1,650m)

12 Lifeline Vision slots in light and draws well. He is racing in sound form and should be able to collect a win soon. The good booking of Teetan will ensure he gets the right chance.

6 London Luckystar has been a revelation this season with four wins. He should roll forward and gets his opportunity from there.

1 Happy For All has the class but will need to offset the wide draw. Purton’s services are a plus.

5 Beauty Mission mixes his form but has some ability. Keep safe.

Race 6 (1,000m)

1 Toronado Phantom finds suitable conditions. He is a winner in a higher grade and his class holds him in very good stead, especially from an ideal draw as a dual course-and-distance winner.

7 Atomic Energy is chasing a hat-trick of wins. He is in superb form and gets his chance once more with Angus Chung’s 7lb (3.18kg) apprentice claim.

6 Seasons Wit continues to improve and can do so once more with Purton engaged again.

4 Lightning Storm is racing well. Next in line.

Race 7 (1,200m)

9 So Awesome closed off well from the rear last time. His fitness should have improved with that run under his belt. He looks ready to score for the in-form Manfred Man.

2 Sight Hero has consistency on his side. He was a winner three runs ago and remains in Class 4, which suits.

3 Exuberant pairs favourably with Purton. He does not know how to run poorly and this contest should prove no exception.

1 Prime Mortar has an ideal draw. He is a contender.

Race 8 (1,200m)

3 Magniac was impressive when winning his last start and Purton can guide him to follow up. He appears to have held his condition and seems open to climbing the handicap further.

12 Magic Phoenix slots in light and proved tenacious when holding on for fourth last time. He is expected to fly forward again under Lyle Hewitson and prove the one to catch.

4 Smart Idea gets an ideal draw and he should be able to save some ground from there.

7 Wonder Kit is improving. He can take another step forward.

Race 9 (1,650m)

11 Gallant Crown can improve significantly over a course and trip where he is a four-time winner. He has mixed his form this term, but he can be taken on trust that he will improve sharply over this trip at the Valley. He will be ridden by Matthew Poon, who scored a treble at Sha Tin last Sunday.

10 Eighteen Palms rises in grade after winning his last start. He should get his opportunity.

4 Red Majesty has consistency but he is getting up in the ratings. Still, he does have gate 2 on his side.

5 Jumbo Fortune can figure. Keep safe.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club