Spielberg has the form to land his hat-trick

RACE 1 (2,000M)

(4) BATIK finished runner-up in her last two and could get her just reward.

(3) SILK GARDEN, who has run into the money in all eight starts and (9) SASSY, who should run an honest race – the last time they met, they were not far behind Batik.

(2) IDEAL FUTURE was rested after an indifferent run but, now that they are fresh, could contest the finish.

(1) BRAZILIAN STORM disappointed last time but could get into the picture.

(7) STORM JEWEL never improved in her second run but could take home a cheque.

(10) BALLYCOTTON could sneak into a place.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(7) DESERT FOX was easy to back on debut but, after showing inexperience, did well to get close in third. He will know more about it.

(6) CIRCUS LIGHTS improved in his first run as a gelding and will come on.

(1) NORTHERN TUNE has been threatening but is battling to crack it.

(10) NOBLE KINGDOM must also be respected. He was backed on debut but never produced. Be sure to include him in those novelty bets.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(4) BACK TO THE FUTURE is the form runner in the race which features six newcomers. She needed her last outing.

(3) WOW, who was not far behind her Back To The Future, also needed the outing.

(1) GAETANA was not far off them and could find a place.

(10) RENY comes off a rest and could feature. Has been working well.

RACE 4 (1,700M)

(1) EAST COAST appears to have the best form but comes off a break. He claims 4kg which will lighten his burden.

(3) CLIMATE CONTROL also comes off a break and could have a say.

He finished two lengths ahead of (4) GOOD COUNCIL, who won by a street last time.

(2) TOTAL PROTECTION will enjoy the extra.

(5) DROP OF TIME and (6) PRAGMATIST could get into the mix.

RACE 5 (1,100M)

(2) STRIKE A MATCH and (6) BLINDEDBYTHELIGHTS have ability but are reported in need of the run.

(3) KISS ME CAPTAIN won both her starts and she is racing fit, so could complete a hat-trick.

(5) ANTIGUA NIGHT is another looking for bigger purses and should be right there.

(7) TIME FOR GLORY needed her last run and could challenge.

(1) WINGS OF NIKE and (4) GRECIA could find the quartet. Both have shown form in recent gallops.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(5) SPIELBERG is looking to complete a hat-trick on debut for his new yard. He has the form to do it.

(8) STORMY SEAS finished a length behind him but on 2kg better terms should get close.

(2) TWICE AS SPLENDID is running well and should not be far off again.

(1) SAMUEL SALT, (3) BRONCO BLITZ and (6) SAMOA could make the quartet.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(5) MIRREN was denied a hat-trick when running third last time in a hard race on Sept 29. It is difficult to assess how much that effort took out of her.

(4) MASTER OF COIN comes off a maiden win and, with that form franked, deserves respect.

(2) SIR TALLIN never got into it when well behind Mirren last time.

(1) KOOL BAIKAL was blowing last start but must be considered.

(3) BANHA BRIDGE won on the Poly last time but has yet to place at this venue.

(6) WEST POINT is looking for quartet money.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) BERENGARIA and (10) NEVER TO CLEVER are looking to complete a hat-trick, but there are many looking to stop them.

(9) TWICE AS WILD is running well and finished is nearing a win. Must be respected.

(3) FUNKY MUSIC, (6) IRONTAIL, (7) WRITTEN IN STONE, (11) SILLY FELLA and (13) PARKER GETRIX are all capable of pulling it off. They must be included in those novelty bets.