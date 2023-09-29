Sunday’s HK (Sha Tin) form analysis

The Frankie Lor-trained Adios (Alexis Badel) flashing home on the outside to win the Swaine Cup (1,200m) at Sha Tin on July 9.

Race 1 (1,800m)

5 Owners’ Star loves the course and distance and appears to be doing everything right ahead of his return run this season. He is the one to catch.

7 Splendid Star pairs favourably with Zac Purton. He has been in superb form of late, finishing second twice and winning three runs ago.

2 Superb Daddy can stay all day and will be right there at the end of this contest. The inside draw should see him do no work early.

1 Loyal Ambition will be firing for this contest with Hugh Bowman engaged. Keep safe.

Race 2 (1,000m)

9 Diamond Flare makes his return this season. He has trialled well and the step back to 1,000m looks like a plus, especially from the outside draw. Expecting he hugs the outside rail in the lead, which could prove too much for this lot.

3 Ruby Sailing is consistent and has done well across three starts. Purton’s booking ensures him every chance, though he might be very well found in the market.

1 Savvy Delight can make his presence felt.

7 Sparkling Dolphin has claims. Do not discount.

Race 3 (1,200m)

5 Call Me Dandy is racing well and can take another step forward second-up this season. He draws ideally, will be fitter and finds a suitable contest.

3 Sakewin can lead and run this group along. He will take some catching, especially with the 3½-kg claim from Angus Chung.

1 Beauty Crescent has the class edge and did very well first-up. He will go close.

6 Naboo Legend can turn his fortunes around this season. Purton’s booking is worth noting.

Race 4 (1,200m)

2 Sight Hero has his fair share of ability and the inside draw affords him every chance. He should get a sweet run just behind the pace and, from there, prove too much for this field.

4 Pins Prince ran well first-up and will improve. Bowman’s booking is worth keeping an eye on.

1 Lady’s Choice is chasing a hat-trick of wins. He will need to overcome gate No. 12, which will be a big challenge against this lot.

7 Ka Ying Cheer should roll forward and give a very good sight. He is one for the multiples.

Race 5 (1,200m)

7 Fast Victory is doing plenty right ahead of his Hong Kong debut. He appears to have his fair share of ability and this contest, while difficult, does look suitable. He will take some catching if he is at his best.

1 Dragon’s Luck draws ideally and was sound first-up. He needed that run after a setback at the end of his last prep, and will most likely improve.

8 Moduleconstruction is classy and is also ready to further ascend the handicap.

9 Super Winner is in very good form and will take running down.

Race 6 (1,600m)

2 Precise Express found trouble last start; nevertheless, he should improve down in Class 4. He has a suitable draw and the ability to win, even as he gets on in age.

9 Lucky Eternity ran well first-up and improvement is sure to come this weekend. Right in the mix.

13 President’s Choice slots in light and draws well. He caught the eye when resuming in mid-September.

14 Prosecco is next in line. He has yet to win, however, has gone awfully close at times.

Race 7 (1,600m)

8 The Best Peach is going well and his most recent trial at Conghua was very good. He is Group 3-placed and looks set to improve out of sight this season. One to beat, and to keep following as the season progresses.

1 Super Sunny Sing is classy and will relish the added furlong this weekend. He has returned in sweet order this campaign.

2 Spirited Express is a nice horse. Knows how to win in this grade.

7 All For St Paul’s can be hard to get past. He gets his shot.

Race 8 (1,000m)

4 Adios brings the right form to this contest, having placed behind Victor The Winner and Lucky Sweynesse last start. He can win on that form, especially with no weight on his back.

1 Sight Success has the class. The top weight is a challenge, but he does race well over this trip.

2 Stoltz actually looks to have more improvement still to come. He can make his presence felt.

5 Rewarding Together mixes his form but can figure.

Race 9 (1,400m)

12 Lucky Planet slots in first-up following a tidy trial on the dirt at Sha Tin. He has his fair share of class and should have taken the right steps forward between seasons. One to catch.

2 Beato looks like he is on the up. He is making the right improvements as he continues to progress and can figure if he manages to overcome the wide draw.

14 Baebae Tsoi slots in light and is the likely leader. Had setbacks, but he will be a decent price and can pinch this.

3 Perfetto is next best.

Race 10 (1,400m)

6 Golden Artie has received an ideal draw and he should be able to make good use of this. He is a winner in this grade and his latest trial was sound. He still has further improvement to come. One to catch.

4 Outgate is doing plenty right. Ready to put his best foot forward.

2 Hyper Dragon Ball has a bit of class and he will need every bit of it to defy barrier 12 of 12. He does, however, have Purton on his side.

1 Majestic Colour can make his presence felt. He has claims.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club