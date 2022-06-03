Time to collect the Captain’s Ransom again

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(3) GRINKOV has shown class and can follow up on his promising debut win. On pedigree, he should be looking for this longer distance.

(7) NATIONAL STAR and (2) GOOD COUNCIL are coming along nicely. National Star was second in her last two starts. Good Council is getting the hang of things and has drawn better.

(1) IN WITH A CHANCE ran on strongly to win his maiden. He should actually prefer racing on turf now.

RACE 2 (1,750M)

(1) THUNDER MASALA won well enough to suggest he has more to come. He has also drawn well.

(4) NAPOLEON, an easy winner the last time he raced at Scottsvile, can maintain an unbeaten record over the track and trip.

The Highveld raider (6) ASTROCYTE has won two of his last four starts. He can make further improvement.

(15) RODRIGUEZ was given a chance in the Grade 2 World Sports Betting Guineas but did not make an impression. He could show up even if drawn wide.

RACE 3 (1,950M)

(12) BELLA SWAN ran a much-improved race and may have enjoyed the Poly. If she holds that form, she can win it despite the wide draw.

(7) ELECTRIC SURGE can score an overdue win at this venue with the drop in class.

(9) NAME OF THE GAME is overdue and should relish being away from the Poly surface.

(11) ROCKIE REEF moved up well before becoming one-paced in her last race. She could prefer the longer distance.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(14) MISS COOL beat a smart field to win the Grade 2 SA Nursery. She has been amazing but she is not the only one from Paul Peter’s yard oozing talent.

(13) GLITTERING GIRL was heavily backed and drifted from the inside draw to the outside and still slammed her field. She could be anything.

But Warren Kennedy is riding (10) RIVER QUERARESS, who has beaten Miss Cool and is now wearing blinkers.

(12) SWEET PEPPER is another Highveld filly with promise.

(9) AMEENA is also unbeaten and, more importantly, romped home on track debut.

Eastern Cape filly (6) EKORIA made her two wins look easy.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

The Highveld champion (10) KARANGETANG is out to make amends for a below-par Nursery run when favourite.

(5) IMPOSING and (6) CAPTAIN BOMBSHELL are bred to fly. They add to the mystique with both unlucky in losing their debut runs.

(1) PROPHET could maintain his unbeaten record. He followed up on his eye-catching debut win by taking a Grade 3 on his track debut.

(12) THUNDERSTRUCK could be anything. He found his debut distance too short but made his field look ordinary, ducking and still winning easily.

(4) CLIFF TOP, like Prophet, has won in two provinces.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

Superstar filly (15) CAPTAIN’S RANSOM has an unbelievable record coming back from a break and impressed in sprints as a youngster. Best weighted, she may mow them down.

This must be (8) BIG BURN’s mission. She found only one better in the Computaform Sprint in star colt Master Archie and did well to fend off other top-level males.

(10) UNDER YOUR SPELL has hit top form and could turn around a beating by Big Burn at these weights. She won a Grade 1 at this venue as a youngster.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(15) COSMIC HIGHWAY is classy horse. He beat top individuals in a Graded race over 1,600m. He can score again despite coming back in distance.

(14) REAL GONE KID disappointed a bit but has the headgear taken off and could resume winning ways. He is talented.

(10) CHIMICHURI RUN won this race in 2019 and ran well in subsequent years.

Stablemate and 2020 winner (5) WARRIOR’S REST could have a chance again at these weights.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(9) LADY SERENA has just started winning her races. As such, she has not gone up all that much in merit ratings. A winning hat-trick is a possibility.

(10) LADY TIPTREE is returning to the track where she scored her win. She was not disgraced when finishing close-up to the males last time.

(7) MVULAZANA, who has matured, has shown promise and could prefer the trip.

Ignore (4) BURMESE TIARA’s last run. She looks better on grass.