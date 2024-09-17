How not to upstage the bride, the Jolin Tsai way

Jolin Tsai blending in as she stands to the bride's right.

As Queen of C-Pop, Jolin Tsai is highly recognisable wherever she goes.

Her more than two decades of success, which includes a sale of more than 25 million records, means the Taiwanese pop diva has her own fandom, with almost five million followers on Instagram and more than two million on Facebook.

But the A-lister, who turned 44 on Sept 15, did not flex her star status when she attended a relative's wedding recently.

Netizens gush over how Tsai unassumingly blended in with the other guests at the wedding and did not upstage the bride in any way.

One comment read: "It is low-key and exquisite without stealing the spotlight from the bride."

"Without her star halo, she looks like a girl next door," China Press quoted another netizen as saying.

Tsai is seen in photos from the wedding to be dress in a black top over a pair of light-coloured trousers. She also has a pink barrette in her hair.

Jolin Tsai (second from right) in a candid group photo. PHOTO: CHINA PRESS

On her birthday, Tsai shared a video of behind-the-scene clips for Ugly Beauty Finale, an installment from the concert tour based on her 14th album which was released in December 2018.

The album won Golden Melody Award's Album of the Year and one of its tracks, Womxnly, won Song of the Year.

Ugly Beauty World Tour kicked off in December 2019 in Taipei, Taiwan, and concluded last month in Xiamen, China.