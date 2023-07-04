Japanese band One Ok Rock to hold Singapore concert in December

Popular Japanese pop-rock band One Ok Rock will return to Singapore for a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Dec 18. They last performed here in 2018 at the same venue.

The four-member band comprise vocalist Takahiro Moriuchi, guitarist Toru Yamashita, bassist Ryota Kohama and drummer Tomoya Kanki, and their upcoming show is part of their Luxury Disease tour, in support of their 10th and latest album Luxury Disease (2022).

They have travelled to North America as well as major venues in Japan, and the tour continues in Europe with headline shows as well as performances supporting British rock band Muse.

Formed in 2005, One Ok Rock were slated to play here in 2020, but the gig was cancelled due to the pandemic.

They are best known for their 2012 single The Beginning, which is also the theme song for the live action movie adaptation of Rurouni Kenshin that year.

Their 2019 album Eye Of The Storm contained hits such as Change, Stand Out Fit In and Wasted Nights. That same year, the group were chosen as the opening act for the Asia leg of English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s Divide World Tour.

For the upcoming Singapore gig, Live Nation members can secure tickets during an exclusive Live Nation pre-sale on July 11, from 10am to 11.59pm. Go to www.livenation.sg for free membership sign-up and pre-sale access. Tickets to the public will be available from 10am on July 12.

BOOK IT/One Ok Rock Luxury Disease Asia Tour 2023 In Singapore

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: Dec 18, 8pm

Admission: $108 to $248 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets