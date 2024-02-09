Rod Stewart cancels concerts, including in KL, Bangkok

Veteran British singer Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster at the Red Bull Racing garage, in November 2023.

Veteran British singer Rod Stewart has cancelled five shows on the Asian leg of his world tour, Live In Concert, One Last Time.

The 79-year-old was scheduled to perform in Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Kaohsiung, Hong Kong, Manila, Singapore and Tokyo in March.

According to concert organiser Live Nation’s statements in the respective cities, the shows in Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Kaohsiung, Hong Kong and Manila have been cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The posts added that fans who have purchased tickets for the concerts in the affected cities will receive a refund.

Stewart will be going ahead with his two concerts at Sands Grand Ballroom at Marina Bay Sands on March 16 and 17 and at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on March 20.

In March 2023, he cancelled a performance in Australia due to a viral infection just hours before the show was due to start.

One of the top-selling musicians of all time, with more than 250 million albums and singles sold worldwide, the icon’s music career kicked off in 1961.

Over the decades, he has racked up a string of hits, ranging from his renditions of Sailing (1975) to I Don’t Want To Talk About It (1977) to Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? (1978).

He is scheduled to release his latest album, Swing Fever, with English musician Jools Holland on Feb 23.