Singer Wilber Pan and wife hold beach wedding in Bali three years after getting married
Taiwanese-American singer Wilber Pan and wife Luna Xuan have kept a low profile since he announced their marriage on July 27, 2020.PHOTO: LUNA XUAN/XIAOHONGSHU
Joanne Soh
Nov 30, 2023 06:58 pm

BALI – Three years after they said their “I dos”, Wilber Pan and his Chinese wife Luna Xuan finally held their wedding reception in Bali, Indonesia.

The Taiwanese-American singer, 43, posted a photograph of their big day on Instagram with the simple caption: “Thank you, everyone.”

Former air stewardess Xuan, 29, shared more snapshots of their big day on her Xiaohongshu page, including her gown changes.

According to Taiwan’s Next Apple, the ceremony was held at the Alila Villas Uluwatu hotel.

The news site also reported that some of Pan’s guests were from the Mandopop industry, including famous friends Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom and Taiwanese singer Rainie Yang.

Wang reportedly serenaded the couple with the late American singer Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You.

Several celebrities, such as Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang, posted their congratulations on Pan’s Instagram.

Chinese singer-songwriter Gloria Tang, also known as G.E.M, called them a beautiful couple. Hong Kong singer Alex To commented: “Congratulations, brother! May the two of you live happily ever after.”

Pan and Xuan have kept a low profile since he announced their marriage on July 27, 2020.

Taiwanese media reported that the pair welcomed a daughter that year, though the couple have never confirmed it.

Former air stewardess Xuan shared more snapshots of their big day on her Xiaohongshu page, including her gown changes. PHOTO: LUNA XUAN/XIAOHONGSHU
 

