Glenn Yong among TC Candler’s 100 most handsome faces

Local actor Glenn Yong is best known for playing Sergeant Chow in the Ah Girls Go Army movies.

Local singer-actor Glenn Yong is one of the most handsome male celebrities in the world, according to the 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2022 compiled by TC Candler and released on Wednesday.

Yong, 26, made his debut on the list and is ranked 62nd, beating Hong Kong singer Edan Lui (73rd), Chinese singer-actor Wang Yibo (84th) and former English football star David Beckham (87th).

Best known for playing Sergeant Chow in the Ah Girls Go Army (2022) movies, Yong emerged from 1800 nominees to reach the top 100.

He told Chinese-language evening daily Shin Min Daily News on Thursday: “I was surprised when a friend congratulated me via messaging last night. In fact, I didn’t know that I was nominated and have never thought that I would be in the top 100.”

Asked by the paper, he said his idea of a handsome guy was South Korean singer-actor Cha Eun-woo, who is ranked 48th on the list.

Yong added: “His facial features are perfect and his eyes exude confidence.”

TC Candler, a film critic website, has organised the annual list to rate the world’s top lookers since 1990.

British actor Henry Cavill, 39, best known for his role as Superman in the DC Extended Universe, tops the list.

British actor Henry Cavill tops the list of the 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2022. PHOTO: AFP

South Korean singer Hyunjin, 22, of K-pop boy band Strays Kids, and American actor Timothee Chalamet, 27, are in second and third positions respectively.

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, 39, best known for playing the superhero Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, is in fourth position, while Hong Kong singer Keung To, 23, of boy band Mirror is in fifth.

Myanmar model-actor Paing Takhon, 2021’s winner, is 14th this year. Other prominent names on the list include BTS singers V (seventh) and Jungkook (11th), American actor Jason Momoa (12th), Chinese singer-actor Xiao Zhan (19th) and English actor Idris Elba (20th).

In the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2022 list, 2021’s winner, Thai singer Lisa of South Korean girl group Blackpink, has also been dethroned.

The 25-year-old dropped to third, with American model Jasmine Tookes, 31, topping the list.

Korean-American singer Nancy, 22, of K-pop girl group Momoland is in second place, while Russian model-influencer Dasha Taran, 23, is fourth. Thai singer Sitala, 25, formerly of K-pop girl group H1-Key, is fifth.

Other prominent names on the list include Taiwanese singer Tzuyu (10th) of K-pop girl group Twice, Israeli actress Gal Gadot (12th) of Wonder Woman fame, Blackpink singers Jisoo (13th) and Rose (15th), and Japanese singer Sana (17th) of Twice.