'Aloomi' and 'pishing'? Felicia Chin tutors hubby Jeffrey Xu in English

Newlyweds Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu have apparently been hard at work – learning English together.

The local actors, who tied the knot last October, recently shared two video clips on Instagram last week of them learning the pronunciation of some English words. Or perhaps more specifically, Chin, 38, was helping her hubby Xu, 34, with some of the words in one of his scripts.

Xu, who was born in China, was having difficulty with the word “alumni”, pronouncing it as “aloomi” at one point – until Chin, 38, likened the first part of the word to "alarm".

Xu then asked: "Why is it (pronounced) 'nai'? There's no 'e' or 'a' at the back of the word." To which Chin couldn't help but laugh.

Later, the couple tackled a slightly more challenging word – “phishing”.

"'Pu...shing'? 'Pishing'?" Xu asked. "What is this? Is this 'pishing'?"

"Honestly, I don't know how to pronounce this but I think it should be 'fishing'," Chin replied.

Xu actually doubted his wife until an online check revealed she was right, triggering a victory cheer from her.

Their learning adventures both impressed and amused netizens and other local celebrities.

Actress Cynthia Koh summed it up best when she wrote: “He trying so hard, you laugh so loud” along with an LOL emoji.