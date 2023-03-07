'Finally': Local actors Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu share long-awaited honeymoon bliss on IG

Local actors Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu are currently on their honeymoon in Osaka, Japan.

It’s been almost five months since their wedding, but a honeymoon’s better late than never for newlywed actors Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu.

The couple are on their post-nuptial vacation in Osaka, Japan, currently and have been actively sharing their adventures and food discoveries with their respective Instagram followers.

On her Instagram Stories, Chin shared highlights of their first day – from the time their plane landed to a bouquet of flowers Xu bought for her.

The 38-year-old also shared a photo taken next to the famous Hello Kitty train. Later the duo visited a gyoza place that was "so good we came back for takeaways at night."

Their showbiz buddies – Zoe Tay, Romeo Tan, to name a few –have not stopped short of sending their well wishes.

"Finally!" actor Desmond Tan commented. "Enjoy and travel safe!"

On Aug 11 last year, the couple announced on Instagram that they were engaged after seven years of dating.

Their wedding was quickly arranged for Oct 22, with Chin insisting it was not due to pregnancy but because the date – 221022 – seemed "cute".

They got married in a Christian ceremony that was livestreamed on YouTube.

The couple also pledged to donate part of their red-packet money to charity, to "share the blessings with everyone".