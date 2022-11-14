Japanese heart-throb Takuya Kimura turns 50 with blessings from daughters

TOKYO – Japanese heart-throb Takuya Kimura turned 50 on Sunday and his two daughters wished him happy birthday on social media.

Kimura’s younger daughter, model and songwriter Koki, started the ball rolling at the stroke of midnight on Sunday when she posted two photos on Instagram.

Koki, 19, shared a photo of her father kissing her when she was a baby and another of her posing with her father when she was much older.

Koki wrote in English: “Happy birthday to the best dad in the world.”

She then added in Japanese, “Thank you so much for everything. I’m really happy to be born as your daughter”, before concluding in English, “Love you”.

Kimura’s 21-year-old older daughter, model Cocomi, shared three photos: of her and her father lying together on a sofa; of her in a kimono with her father; and of her father scrunching up her face with his hands.

Cocomi wrote in Japanese: “Happy birthday to my best friend and father. 50 years old! Please remain wild!”

Kimura’s wife, singer Shizuka Kudo, 52, also wished him a happy birthday by posting a photo of baby’s breath with the words “Happy Birthday” on Instagram Stories.

Kimura himself posted a photo of a birthday card with the English words “Happy 50th birthday” and a picture of a cake with the number 50 on top of it.

He wrote in Japanese: “Thank you so much for all your messages. I do not know how far I can go, but I will go as far as I can.” He concluded his post with the English words “Peace” and “Stay safe”.

A member of Japan’s once-biggest boy band Smap, Kimura is also famous for acting in television series such as Long Vacation (1996), Beautiful Life (2000) and Hero (2001).

He drew a big crowd recently when he took part in the Gifu Nobunaga Festival in the city of Gifu on Nov 6 dressed as 16th-century Japanese warlord Nobunaga Oda on horseback.