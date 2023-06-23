 Mark Lee advises Nono to face up to sexual assault allegations if they are true, Latest TV News - The New Paper
Mark Lee advises Nono to face up to sexual assault allegations if they are true

Mark Lee (right) and Taiwanese comedian Nono have been friends for years and have worked together on shows and movies.PHOTO: MARK LEE/FACEBOOK
Suzanne Sng
Jun 23, 2023 08:29 am

Singaporean actor-DJ Mark Lee has advised his good friend, Taiwanese comedian Nono, who is embroiled in a sexual assault scandal, that he “really has to handle this properly”.

Speaking on his morning radio show, The Breakfast Quartet On Love972 on Thursday, Lee said: “If it’s not true, then let time speak (for itself). If it’s true, then he has to deal with it, as that is something that he should face up to.”

Lee, 54, and Nono, 52, have been friends for years and have worked together on shows and movies, including Jack Neo’s Being Human in 2010.

Lee contacted Nono after news broke on Wednesday that Nono had allegedly sexually assaulted at least 20 women over the past decade.

Nono, whose real name is Chen Hsuan-yu, announced on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon that he will stop work immediately. He is among the group of male Taiwanese celebrities caught up in the current #MeToo scandal on the island.

His announcement came after Taiwanese influencer Anissa, who goes by the name Teacher Xiaohong, held a press conference on Wednesday morning.

Anissa, who claims to be one of his victims, revealed that she received messages from at least 20 women accusing Nono of sexually harassing them.

Two of them claimed they were sexually assaulted by him in a public toilet and his car respectively, while a third woman alleged she was almost sexually assaulted by him when she was around 15.

On Thursday afternoon, Anissa posted on Facebook to say another alleged victim had reached out to her with screenshots to prove that Nono had flirted with her and attempted to ask her out on Nov 14, 2011.

This was not long after Nono had already proposed to his now wife, singer Angel Chu, 37, on Nov 3, 2011. The couple have a nine-year-old daughter.

Lee also touched on their marriage on the radio show, saying: “I hope his wife can be his greatest source of strength.”

Meanwhile, outraged netizens had bombarded Nono’s Instagram account, demanding he hold a press conference to apologise. On Thursday, he deleted his account.

