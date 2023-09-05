Singer-actor Wu Chun showcases his dream mansion in Brunei

Wu Chun posted a video and several photos of his swanky abode in Brunei on social media.

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN – Brunei singer-actor Wu Chun designed his dream mansion around the theme of love – complete with a pool built in the centre of the house.

The former member of Taiwanese boy band Fahrenheit posted a video and several photos of his swanky abode in Brunei on social media after it was featured in the magazine Architectural Digest China.

The 43-year-old is married to housewife Lin Liying, also 43.

The couple have a 12-year-old daughter, Neinei, and a nine-year-old son, Max. The family have lived there for about two years.

Wu, who is based in Shanghai, China, said in the video: “When I was designing this house, I hoped that it could be a vacation house. So I placed the pool in the centre to make it visible from more angles.”

He added that he has a deep passion for architectural design.

“For me, the life I live starts from the word ‘love’, so my home starts from ‘love’ as well,” he said, showing a door made up of the four letters of “love”.

On a round table in the entryway is an artwork called Four Loves by Italian sculptor Lorenzo Quinn.

On the wall hangs one of Wu’s own creations, comprising his and his wife’s fingerprints overlapping in the shape of a heart.

The star also showcased his living room, kitchen and dining room in the video. There is a piano in the house, although he does not play the instrument.

A big fan of American basketball legend Michael Jordan, Wu has a gallery where he displays the former Chicago Bulls player’s jerseys, championship rings, signed photos and shoes – which he began amassing when he was 12.

He also has a collection of magazine covers featuring himself and mementos of other celebrities, such as martial arts legend Bruce Lee and boxer Sugar Ray Leonard.

“I never thought I would make movies and perform in concerts,” he said. “These people whom I look up to taught me to face failure without fear.”

Many netizens were impressed by Wu’s mansion, with some commenting it looks more like a hotel than a home.

Some remarked that they would never leave such a place, to which Wu replied that he had intended it as such, “so that my family can spend more time together”.