Sharon Au and Akinn collab, Gucci Tiger pop-up

Local fashion label Akinn, helmed by designer Wykidd Song, has found a new muse: former host-actress Sharon Au.

She collaborated with Akinn to design a newly launched collection of chic womenswear that celebrates life and hope in the pandemic, and is conceptualised against the backdrop of Paris, where she is based.

Called The Story Of Hope, the capsule includes six dresses Au named after "dreams (she) dared to dream".

Mademoiselle in Love (left) and A Fresh Start, by Akinn x Sharon Au. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF AKINN

"Growing up, I had dreams and aspirations which I thought someone like me would never be able to realise. It was like shooting for the stars, but I dreamt anyway," says the 46-year-old. She is back in town to perform in the Esplanade's Huayi - Chinese Festival of Arts 2022, which runs from Feb 11 to March 6.

Prices for the pieces range from $249 to $329.

Among the versatile offerings is the Mademoiselle-In-Love Double Breast Convertible Dress ($329), inspired by Au's Parisian "chic decontracte" (smart casual) style - which can be worn alone or styled with a turtleneck.

Red Carpet by Akinn x Sharon Au. PHOTO: COURTESY OF AKINN

Another look, the Red Carpet Column Dress with Front Folds ($289) - described by Song as "one-half Sharon and one-half (film and fashion icon) Audrey Hepburn" - makes a perfect outfit for Chinese New Year.

Info: Akinn's website

Gucci Tiger pop-up roars into Paragon

Italian luxury house Gucci is kicking off the Year of the Tiger with a show-stopping pop-up at Paragon Shopping Centre.

Giant leaves outlined by LED lights form a canopy over this forest-like space, which houses a new festive collection of ready-to-wear and accessories.

The tiger is no stranger to Gucci. It is a mainstay of creative director Alessandro Michele's collections, and was notably in an archival design by Italian artist and illustrator Vittorio Accornero in the late 1960s.

This year, a reinterpretation of the archival design depicts the beast against greenery and flowers in a pastel palette - splashed across caps, shoes and signature bag styles. Tiger motifs appear elsewhere in the collection - in patch form and embroidery on jackets, jeans and knitwear - and along with Gucci's interlocking G motif, multicolour monogram or iconic web stripe.

Prices range from $350 to $4,650 for bags and accessories, and $870 to $5,560 for ready-to-wear. The pop-up runs until Feb 15 or while stocks last.

Info: Level 1 Paragon, 290 Orchard Road