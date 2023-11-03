Alexandra’s latest find will appeal to chirashi and donburi lovers

Have your pick of raw seafood or cooked dishes at Kai-oh-don.

For the uninitiated, chirashi is a popular Japanese dish with a variety of fresh raw fish and seafood scattered over sushi rice. Donburi, on the other hand, features neatly sliced cooked or raw seafood, meat or vegetables over sushi rice.

Despite its recent opening, both the food and service at Kai-oh-don felt refined, hinting at the restaurant’s potential to become a new hidden gem for chirashi and donburi lovers.

My daughter Sarah chose the Mentaiyaki Salmon Mini Udon ($9.90), a slice of flame-grilled salmon with a delightful char and umami goodness. The udon was soft and chewy, and was complemented by a well-balanced broth.

Kids’ sets cater to children 11 years and under, include a Japanese juice box and start from $7.90.

The restaurant organises its menu neatly, distinguishing raw dishes on white pages and cooked items on black pages for easy ordering.

Kai-oh Trio Treasure Don ($27.90) showcased crab legs with a natural sweetness, Aburi prawns semi-cooked by a blowtorch, unagi providing a meaty texture, tamago and ikura, all layered over the rice. A poached egg added creaminess to the dish.

Kai-oh Chirashi Don ($23.90) featured fresh plump scallop, two large prawns, maguro, salmon and hamachi, topped with ikura and tobiko. What stands out is the rice, airflown from Akita Prefecture. Each grain was perfectly cooked, slightly firm and subtly sweet – providing an ideal base for the flavourful seafood.

Sashimi Moriwase ($15.90) was a classic combination of fresh salmon, maguro and hamachi. The salmon was melt-in-your-mouth good, the maguro tender, and my personal favourite, the hamachi, subtly sweet. The sashimi was incredibly fresh, and the in-house soya sauce light and fragrant. However, I found the wasabi to be lacking kick.

There’s also the Truffle Seafood Chawanmushi ($6.90), a seemingly humble dish that packed a flavourful punch. Upon lifting the lid, the aroma of truffle oil filled the air. The chawanmushi, though simple in appearance, featured mini chunks of scallop, mushroom and fishcake. Its smooth texture and rich flavour make this highly recommended.

Kai-oh-don

460 Alexandra Rd, #02-43A Alexandra Retail Centre, Singapore 119963

https://kaiohdon.com/

https://www.instagram.com/kaiohdon/

