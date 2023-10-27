A charming cafe tucked away amid nature near Botanic Gardens
After a hot day touring the Botanic Gardens, a charming boutique mall just across the road beckons with the promise of cool respite – not to mention, food and shopping.
In a corner of Cluny Court, tucked away beyond a bamboo-lined pathway, we found PRAIRIE by the Craftsmen.
And while the charming spot boasted a lovely shaded alfresco area, we opted for the comfort of the air-conditioned zone.
There were four choices for the kids’ meal, and Sarah opted for the Junior Mac & Cheese ($12), which came with a cute “baby cino” littered with colourful marshmallows.
The portion was generous and I loved their choice of pasta (Chifferi elbows) and that the cheese sauce was not too salty.
I soon realised why their Steak Sandwich $34 came highly recommended. Kombu butter brought out the natural steak flavour in the Australian grain-fed ribeye, so no sauce was needed. The ciabatta was toasty outside and fluffy inside.
I appreciated the narrow slicing of the tender steak, making it an easy sandwich to chomp right through.
For sides, we had some finger-licking good Crispy Sesame Chicken Wings ($13/$24 – 5pcs/10pc). The skin was crisp and the flesh juicy and tender.
Burrata Greens Sourdough ($24) was something I had to try as I love all three elements – the cheese, avocado and sourdough. Topped with strawberry, cherry tomatoes and sweet basil, this might be my new favourite breakfast toast combination.
We realised we had over-ordered a tad by the time the Truffle Mushroom Pasta $24 arrived, but the unmistakably rich aroma of truffle was too enticing. The sauce, surprisingly thick and creamy, boasted a profound mushroom and truffle essence. The grated cheese elevated the dish further, both in texture and taste.
We ended the rather big meal with their Buttermilk Waffles ($14), served with vanilla bean ice cream. Unlike your ‘basic waffle’, buttermilk adds a mildly tangy flavour and creates a lush soft creamy batter. The crisp outer layer was golden brown while the inside was soft and moist.
The vanilla bean ice cream was drizzled with butterscotch which made this even more indulgent.
Daddy & Daughter Approved!
PRAIRIE by Craftsmen
- 501 Bukit Timah Rd, #01-05C Cluny Court, Singapore 259760
- https://prairie.sg/
- https://www.instagram.com/prairie.sg/
CULINARY EXPLORER ON A JOURNEY OF FLAVOURS
Embarking on a delectable adventure that spans continents, Ray Tan joins our news outlet as an avid food reviewer. Recognised by his digital alter ego, @beyondtheisland, Ray has carved a niche for himself as a distinguished foodie, and is often accompanied by his daughter to local dining spots that are perfect for the family.
