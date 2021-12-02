NEW DRINKS

HeyTea's launch of its Orchard Central (#01-26) outlet kicks off with two new bottled soda drinks with fruit juices - Kyoho Grape Flavour and Pineapple & Passionfruit Flavour Lactobacillus ($2.50 each). This is a thirst quencher for those who want a sugar-free, fat-free, low calorie drink, and it is available at all outlets now.

NEW SAKE

Beauty In The Pot's Centrepoint outlet has a unique way for you to taste the award-winning Mikotsuru Karakuchi Junmai Muroka Nama Genshu sake.

It is served in a keg that effectively preserves the taste of freshly squeezed sake. For a limited time, you pay $20.80 a carafe, instead of $25.80. The sake is great with the Beauty Collagen Broth too.

NEW DURIAN BURGER

On its 12th anniversary, Fatboy's asked its customers what they wanted in a burger, and they have spoken - durian. The result is the Durian Burger ($15.80), with durian croquette layered over beef patty with durian puree. It is available at all outlets.

NEW OUTLETS

Rong Cheng Rou Gu Cha is opening new outlets at Block 59 New Upper Changi Road and Block 201C Tampines Street 21 on Dec 16. Rong Cheng is popular for being Hong Kong movie star Chow Yun-fat's favourite, and signatures include the Dragon Rib Soup ($9) and Pork Rib Soup ($6.50).