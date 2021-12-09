Get into the festive mood with these Christmas cakes and bakes

Nothing sets you up for that Christmas mood like a festive dessert. Cakes or bakes, the sight of them brings cheer. Here are 10 of the best yuletide treats.

Winter Cherry Butter from Toast Box

I am always partial to butter cake but this one is all the more appealing because of its simplicity.

It is affordable at $2.80 a slice (which you can eat at the outlets) or $16.80 for a whole cake and is best with bitter black coffee - making it the perfect Boxing Day breakfast.

Find out more at toastbox.com.sg/promotions.php

Pandan and Yam Mirror Glazed Cake from Carlton Hotel Singapore

Judging by its appearance, you may think this is Eurocentric in flavours, but I was surprised to get that pandan note and by the density of the yam paste. It appears heavy but I could easily finish an entire slice.

The cake is $60, and you can call 6415-7887 or visit celebrations.carltonhotel.sg to place your order.

Festive Fruity Mousse Cake from Goodwood Park Hotel

This cake ($78) is a showstopper, and it is just as gorgeous inside: Homemade raspberry jam between Viennese sponge cake, lychee whipped white chocolate ganache and apple mousse.

This will be available till Dec 26 at The Deli (Tel: 6730-1867), or you can order via goodwoodparkfestive.oddle.me

Bubur Cha Cha Log Cake from Crowne Plaza Changi Airport

Combining local flavours with pastries seems to be a trend this Christmas. Not all mash-ups work but the Bubur Cha Cha Log Cake ($75) does.

The coconut mousse is light, and you have the heavier taro for balance.

Order via bit.ly/cp-estore-2021, with 25 per cent discount for the time being.

Keto Nama Chocolate from Momolato

It is a torture to cling to a keto diet when there is sugar everywhere, but Momolato comes to the rescue.

Its Triple Cheese Keto Ice Cream is pure pleasure, and check out the flavours from its Keto Christmas Gelato Cake collection (Nama Chocolate and Sea Salt Caramel, $82 each).

You can enjoy the treats at the outlet (34 Haji Lane) or have them delivered by sending a WhatsApp message to 9785-7816 or by visiting www.momolato.com

Yule Hee Hoo! log cake from Cat & The Fiddle

The decoration is absolutely adorable, and inside the cake ($68.90) is a hazelnut chocolate praline base with pistachio cream cheese mousse, chocolate cream cheese and a raspberry ruby centre.

The sweetness is balanced with a coat of bittersweet matcha green tea sponge crumbles.

Order via www.catandthefiddle.com, or head down to any of its outlets.

Panettone from Barcook Bakery

Since Barcook has nice breads, it is not a reach that its Panettone ($21.90) is tasty too.

This Italian classic is made with natural yeast, longan honey, vanilla, rum and raisins. The texture is fluffy and the subtle sweetness comes through.

Since it keeps, it makes a nice gift too.

This is available at all outlets. Visit barcookbakery.com/site/outlets to find out where they are located.

Cruffins from Mr. Holmes Bakehouse

Christmas does not have to be just about cakes. How about trying a festive cruffin?

Mr. Holmes Bakehouse rolls out seven types of cruffins, with stuffings such as Pecan Pie ($6.50) and PBD Whiskey Sour ($9.50, available only from Friday to Sunday).

You can buy the holiday items in-store (#01-01/02/03 Pacific Plaza) or online via www.mrholmesbakehouse.sg/shop/ The festive items are available till Dec 31.

Festive macarons from Paul

These are good enough to buy as gifts.They come from Paris, they are inexpensive ($21.90 for a box of 12) and honestly, I have not met anyone who did not like a macaron. They are available at all stores, or buy via www.paul-singapore.com

Happiness Bundle from La Lola Churreria

If you want Christmas to be sweet but not that sweet, this box of low-sugar treats ($45) should do the trick.

It comprises chocolate bombs and two types of churros - the low-sugar churros are the White Chocolate Raspberry Rocher.

Till Sunday, get a 15 per cent discount when you order it online via Oddle.