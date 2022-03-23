Golden Durian Mochi, Taiwan custard apple... What’s new in the food scene

Golden Durian Mochi

KFC's popular Golden Durian Mochi (from $3.95) is back.

When it was launched last year, it sold out within a few weeks, so do not wait if you want a taste of this mochi that’s filled with molten durian lava of premium D24.

Since this is likely to sell out, grab the set of 10 pieces ($7.80) and share with friends.

This is available at all KFC Restaurants, except Singapore Polytechnic and the zoo, for dine-in, takeaway and KFC Delivery.

Gary’s Restaurant

Founded by Taiwan-born Singaporean chef Gary Wu, Gary’s has opened its doors at 41 Rochester Drive (Tel: 8920-0200).

The menu is contemporary Italian cuisine with a Japanese touch.

Star dishes include the Iconic Garden Salad (giant asparagus with mushroom, baby corn, black olive, cress and mashed potato), Red Prawn Tartare, Lobster Risotto and Silver Hill duck.

There is also a set lunch menu on weekdays, excluding public holidays. It is either a three-course ($38) , four-course ($48), or five-course ($58).

Iconic Garden Salad PHOTO: GARY'S RESTAURANT

Sushi Tei’s Haru Matsuri

Sushi Tei’s seasonal Haru Matsuri menu is now available, highlighting unique ingredients grown or produced in Japan, such as the rare Sakura Hiramasa, A4 Kumamoto Wao Wagyu and Mozuku.

Sakura Hiramasa, found in Iki Island, Nagasaki, is a yellowtail amberjack that feeds on cherry blossoms. It has firm flesh and a layer of fat for that creaminess.

Sushi Tei serves it up in a few ways.

The Sashimi Moriawase “Haru” also comes with salmon, surf clam and raw scallop, and is available in 12-slice ($31.80) and 16-slice ($35.80) portions.

Sakura Hiramasa Sashimi PHOTO: SUSHI TEI

Fairprice's Taiwan Fair

Miss the food of Taiwan? FairPrice’s Taiwan Fair is where you need to go.

From March 24 to Apr 6, FairPrice will showcase over 40 Taiwanese produce, delicacies and snacks, available across FairPrice outlets islandwide.

The item to watch is the custard apple.

The Taiwanese variety has fewer seeds than its counterparts, and it is super sweet. It is the best time to buy them because they are in season from November to March.